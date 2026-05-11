The UAE Ministry of Investment's delegation, led by Undersecretary H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, engaged US investors and stakeholders at SelectUSA 2026 to advance bilateral investment ties across priority sectors.

The UAE–US investment relationship is underpinned by a 10-year, US$1.4 trillion bilateral framework and significant existing capital flows on both sides.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Earlier this week, a delegation from the UAE Ministry of Investment attended the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026, held in Washington D.C. from May 3-6. Led by H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, the delegation engaged with US partners, investors, and economic stakeholders to strengthen bilateral investment dialogue, build public and private sector relationships, connect U.S. capital with UAE opportunities, and advance partnerships aligned with national investment priorities spanning technology and AI, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure.

The Ministry's participation reflects the depth of the UAE-US investment relationship, anchored by a 10-year US $1.4 trillion bilateral investment framework, and reinforced by existing capital ties, including more than US $35 billion in UAE investment stock in the US and more than US$5 billion in US investment stock in the UAE.

H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, said: “The UAE's investment relationship with the United States is one of our most significant strategic partnerships. Anchored by a 10-year, US$1.4 trillion bilateral investment framework and supported by deep capital ties on both sides, this relationship reflects genuine mutual value. Our participation in SelectUSA 2026 was an opportunity to translate that ambition into action engaging directly with US investors across technology and AI, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and life sciences, while reinforcing the UAE's position as the gateway of choice for American capital seeking global growth.”

The UAE Ministry of Investment's participation in SelectUSA 2026 underscores the UAE's commitment to translate this landmark bilateral framework into tangible outcomes: concrete capital flows, strategic partnerships, and sustained economic collaboration. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's most dynamic investment destinations, continued engagement with American investors and institutions remains central to accelerating economic diversification and attracting transformative capital.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

The Ministry of Investment plays a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global investment hub with world-class connectivity to international markets. By attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors and fostering public and private sector collaboration, the Ministry leverages the UAE’s fit-for-purpose, investor-friendly environment and ambitious economic diversification goals, positioning the nation as a resilient and forward-looking destination for global investors and enterprises.

About Invest UAE

Invest UAE is a platform by the Ministry of Investment dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and positioning the UAE as a leading global investment hub. Under the Ministry’s leadership, Invest UAE aims to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment across multiple sectors of the UAE’s economy and encourage partnerships between global investors and nations. Its purpose is to create a setting where people, businesses, and capital can thrive, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a compelling investment destination for all.

Media Inquiries

From the UAE Ministry of Investment: media@investuae.gov.ae