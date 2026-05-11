H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ We are committed to strengthening bridges of cooperation with Chinese provinces, including Zhejiang, to create new opportunities and support the growth of bilateral trade. ”

Zhejiang is ranked as China’s fourth-largest provincial economy.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers today held a meeting with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhejiang Provincial Committee (CCPIT Zhejiang) to discuss opportunities to develop economic cooperation and strengthen trade and investment relations between Dubai and China.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Chen Jianzhong, Chairman of CCPIT Zhejiang & CCOIC Zhejiang. Discussions focused on ways to advance the economic partnership between the two markets, with a focus on key sectors presenting opportunities to deepen trade and investment cooperation including digital economy.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “We are committed to strengthening bridges of cooperation with Chinese provinces, including Zhejiang, by supporting open channels of communication between the business communities and facilitating the flow of investments. This contributes to unlocking new opportunities for strategic partnerships, supports the growth of bilateral trade, and enhances the competitiveness of companies in both markets.”

The organisation of this meeting comes as part of a series of meetings and discussions held by the Chambers with various Chinese entities, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two sides. Zhejiang is ranked as China’s fourth-largest provincial economy.

As a key driver of economic development in the emirate, Dubai Chambers is committed to empowering businesses and enabling their growth. Through its wide-ranging role, the organisation supports companies in expanding successfully into international markets, advances Dubai’s digital economy, safeguards the interests of the business community, and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for business.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

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Mohamad Mouzehem

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