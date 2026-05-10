Supporting the Year of Family objectives through sports

UAE: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports, the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS) entered into a strategic partnership with ‘MST Junior Academy’, a specialised institution dedicated to training children in a range of sports disciplines.

This step aimed at strengthening collaboration between the government and national private sector institutions to enhance the development of sports champions and refine their skills by facilitating access to sports and professional training.

The partnership reinforces the role of sports in building a healthy and cohesive society through summer sports activities that bring together young talents from early age groups, with the support of their parents, in alignment with the objectives of the “Year of the Family” and in a way that strengthens community cohesion.

Under the partnership, UAETSS will assist in the academy’s growth by helping establish two new training summer centres in Dubai, in addition to its current facility. It also involves supplying essential sports equipment and training resources to build a comprehensive development environment in line with global best practices.

His Excellency Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the UAETSS, said: “This partnership stems from our commitment to supporting the growth of sports academies and training centers—particularly summer programs—and empowering national private sector institutions to develop their capabilities, in a way that enhances talent identification and nurturing within stimulating training environments, ultimately building a sustainable sports base for the future.”

His Excellency added: “This transformative partnership reflects the Committee’s commitment to supporting local sports projects and ambitious national sports initiatives, strengthening their growth opportunities and sustainability. It also highlights the importance of sport in reinforcing family bonds, in line with government directives, by providing advanced and innovative sports environments that bring family members together and encourage them to engage in physical activity, thereby enhancing community cohesion, quality of life, and serving the national sports sector.”

Ahmed Al Marri, Founder of MST Junior Academy, expressed his delight in the partnership, describing it as a significant milestone in the academy’s development. He said: “The idea of founding the academy stemmed from my own experience as a father, as well as from my lifelong passion for sports that began in the ‘freej’. I realised how important it is to offer children a safe and encouraging environment where they can engage in sports and build their abilities from an early age.”

Al Marri added: “We are thankful for the support of UAETSS, which will allow us to broaden our reach and involve more young talents. We remain committed to keeping the academy a place where parents and children can connect through sports, share meaningful time together, strengthen family relationships, and encourage healthy lifestyles among future generations.”

This partnership is part of UAETSS’s continued efforts to support impactful sports initiatives and expand participation in sports, especially among children and youth. It helps in developing a new generation of athletes who can contribute to the UAE’s success across different sports disciplines and support the country’s broader national goals.

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