Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Middle East and North Africa Fintech Association (MFTA) announced the launch of the Sustainable Fintech Pledge today, aimed at integrating sustainability principles into the operations of FinTech companies, contributing to a more resilient and prosperous future.

The Sustainable FinTech Pledge aligns with the response of the MENA FinTech Association to the climate crisis, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The pledge was launched at the headquarters of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in the presence of Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Namir Khan, Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa FinTech Association, along with representatives from the Ministry and the Association.

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri welcomed this initiative, she said: "The Sustainable FinTech Pledge is a tangible demonstration of the transformative power of technology in achieving sustainable development. It reflects our commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient future as we prepare to host COP28 and celebrate the Year of Sustainability."

HE Mariam Almheiri added: "Through enabling green finance, we aim to build businesses that strive for sustainable economic development while establishing projects that fulfil the UAE's climate and environmental commitments, leading to achieve the goals of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. We invite more companies and financial institutions in the country to join this pledge and actively contribute to the UAE's journey towards a more sustainable future."

Signatories of the pledge, including eminent organisations such as Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), BPC, and others, commit to five core principles: embedding sustainability in business operations, maintaining transparency and accountability, inspiring change beyond organisational boundaries, unlocking climate innovation in finance, and encouraging the development of sustainable fintech products and services.

Nameer Khan, Chairman of the MENA Fintech Association, said: "The Sustainable Fintech Pledge is an ambitious yet achievable initiative. By joining forces, we strongly believe that fintechs have the power to drive a bold change in reducing environmental impact. Actions can be taken at the core by embedding sustainability in how they design technologies for the financial world. We at MFTA are very proud to have created this movement. We will additionally offer the necessary assistance to ensure the success of our fintech members in delivering sustainable fintech solutions."

MENA Fintech Association is a non-profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA Fintech community, shaping the future of financial services in the region. The Sustainable Fintech Pledge is an integral part of MFTA's broader sustainability strategy, which includes an extensive sustainability programme, the Sustainable Fintech Alliance (SFA), and collaborations with institutions such as the London Institute of Banking and Finance and the Edinburgh Business School.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the MENA Fintech Association invite all regional fintech companies to join the Sustainable Fintech Pledge and help shape a more sustainable future.