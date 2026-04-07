Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Sharjah to strengthen strategic and institutional cooperation in the fields of open data and financial data analytics.

The agreement aims to support the development of financial policies, enhance knowledge partnerships, and promote the exchange of expertise and best practices between the two sides, in line with the UAE’s commitment to innovation and financial sustainability.

The MoU was signed at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and H.E. Prof. Esameldin Agami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah.

The signing of the memorandum was attended by, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, Azza Aljassmi, Director of the Government Communication Department, and Hanady Ali Alali, Acting Director of Strategy and Future Department.

Representing the University of Sharjah were Prof. Nouar Tabet, Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Dr Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs; Prof. Ilhan Ozturk, Dean of the College of Business Administration; and Dr Asma Nsiri, Director of the Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Development.

Developing innovative financial solutions

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori stressed that the MoU with the University of Sharjah was signed as part of the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with national academic institutions, recognising their role as a key pillar in cementing the government innovation ecosystem and advancing knowledge- and data-driven financial policymaking.

AlKhoori said the partnership will improve cooperation between the government and academic sectors, enabling the use of scientific research and modern technologies to enhance financial data analysis and future foresight. This, he noted, will boost the efficiency and flexibility of financial policies and bolster their ability to keep pace with global economic developments.

His Excellency added: “The Ministry of Finance is committed to developing an integrated financial data management ecosystem driven by transparency, openness and innovation, thereby solidifying the UAE’s visions of building a digital economy and financial sustainability.

Cooperation with the University of Sharjah will contribute to producing specialised studies and in-depth analyses based on open data, providing strategic insights to support decision-makers. It will also help build specialised national capabilities in data analytics and financial auditing. “

“Furthermore, this initiative will promote a culture of institutional innovation and create opportunities for students and researchers to actively contribute to the development of innovative financial solutions that fuel the country’s comprehensive development journey,” AlKhoori stated.

Strengthening national partnerships

Meanwhile, H.E. Prof. Esameldin Agami said the MoU with the Ministry of Finance will accelerate the University’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships with national government entities.

He noted that the university’s role extends beyond preparing academic talent to serving as an active partner in developing solutions and shaping policies through research that underpins national development priorities.

Agami added that this strategic partnership demonstrates the alignment between academic knowledge and government sector needs, helping to support decision-making and enhance institutional performance across the country.

Agami further said: “The University of Sharjah attaches utmost importance to serving the community through applied research. We will spare no effort to promote national initiatives that leverage digital analytics and open data to address development challenges.

Our collaboration with the Ministry of Finance provides students and faculty with opportunities to engage in research projects with tangible impact, while strengthening their professional capabilities and preparing them for the evolving labour market. This would further reinforce the University of Sharjah’s position as a leading academic institution committed to playing a key role in realising the sustainable development goals.”

Forseeing the financial future

The MoU establishes a joint framework focused on analysing open data and leveraging it to produce research studies and reports, including financial foresight, legislative impact assessments, benchmarking, and gap analysis, to stimulate the development of financial policies and government accounting standards.

Areas of cooperation also include organising open data hackathons and specialised workshops to promote innovation and data utilisation, in addition to supporting student projects, enhancing financial literacy, and developing analytical models and dashboards aimed at strengthening financial transparency.

The agreement also reinforces integration between the two entities through the involvement of academic and research experts in developing data-driven innovative solutions.

It further enables Ministry of Finance employees to participate in advisory committees and contribute to shaping academic curricula, helping to better align educational outcomes with labour market needs and support the development of qualified national talent in financial analysis and data science.

The memorandum also provides for regular reviews to assess the impact of joint initiatives and projects, along with clear performance indicators to measure the effectiveness of the collaboration.

This approach aims to deliver strong results, drive continuous improvement, and deepen cooperation in building advanced analytical tools that strengthen the quality of government reporting.