Dubai, UAE, The Ministry of Finance is all set to host the second edition of the “Financial Media Forum” on 1 May under the theme “Shaping the Future of Financial sector: The Balance Between Influence and Responsibility”.

Held in collaboration with the media and educational insinuations across the UAE, the event aims to promote transparency and financial literacy.

Building on the success of its first edition, the forum will bring together subject-matter experts and decision-makers to explore current trends in the financial sector and the evolving role of the media in shaping public financial awareness.

Also taking part in the event are government officials, along with representatives from over 40 financial, media, and academic institutions, in addition to more than 100 participants, including journalists, university students specialising in finance and economics, and representatives from public and private sector institutions.

The gathering will be inaugurated by His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance. Other confirmed speakers include His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council; His Excellency Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director General of Emirates News Agency (WAM); and Mr Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the International Financial Relationship Sector at the MoF. Senior officials from national universities and editors-in-chief of media outlets are also expected to attend.

Strategic platform

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori said, “The Financial Media Forum will provide a strategic platform for media professionals and financial experts to foster a shared understanding of financial and economic developments.”

Through this forum, AlKhoori added, we aim to empower the community by equipping professionals with the latest knowledge and insights from the financial sector. We want to promote financial literacy and improve economic transparency, in line with the government’s vision for achieving sustainability and long-term economic growth.

Today, financial media is more important than ever. It plays a fundamental role in delivering accurate information and interpreting economic trends—contributing to the development of a society that is not only informed but also capable of adapting to changes, whether at the level of government, businesses, or individuals, he further said.

Forum Agenda

The forum, taking place in Dubai, aims to explore the future of the UAE’s financial sector through a series of panel discussions. Key topics on the agenda include the future of the financial landscape, public-private partnerships, sustainability and the future of government spending, the role of media in enhancing financial literacy, and a dedicated session on financial awareness and social welfare.

The forum will also feature several interactive activities. These include a session on training and employment opportunities for university students in international financial institutions as part of the "UAE Global Cadres" Initiative, and a specialised workshop showcasing best practices in financial journalism and highlighting governance principles as well as financial data analysis tailored for media professionals. This is in addition to presentations to enrich dialogue and encourage the exchange of expertise among participants.

The Ministry of Finance launched the first edition of the forum last year under the theme “Government Financial Data”. That edition featured many presentations and interactive panel discussions, including an expert talk titled “Government Data and Public Financial Awareness,” a panel on “Leveraging Financial Data,” a session on “Government Financial Data and Statistics,” and an open dialogue with national media outlets. The event attracted representatives from more than 30 media organisations across the country.