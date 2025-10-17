United Arab Emirates: As part of efforts to advance national education and boost digital efficiency, the Ministry of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Core42, a company specialised in and advanced technical solutions, to enhance digital transformation in education, showcasing the Ministry’s excellence in improving the quality of educational and administrative services and elevating the overall customer experience.

Under the MoU, the two entities will collaborate in areas including digital infrastructure development, designing smart solutions, and building digital capabilities of educational and administrative staff. Joint task forces will be established to oversee implementation and evaluate the impact of digital initiatives on overall performance and service quality.

His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, commended Core42 for its pioneering role in the digital transformation journey across different fields, noting the company’s extensive expertise in artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, which serve as key enablers of an advanced digital education ecosystem.

His Excellency affirmed that the MoU reflects the Ministry’s vision to enhance the competitiveness of the education system through technological innovation and the integration of artificial intelligence in different areas of the Ministry’s work, noting that the collaboration with Core42 represents a valuable addition to leveraging digital solutions that support the progress of education in the UAE.

Talal Al Kaissi, Executive Vice President and Chief Government Affairs & Partnerships Officer at Core42 and Acting Group Chief Global Affairs Officer at G42 Group, said: “Our partnership with the Ministry of Education reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to embedding digital excellence across sectors. We are creating the technological foundation for a smarter, more resilient education ecosystem that uses the power of sovereign cloud, trusted data, and AI to enhance both learning outcomes and operational efficiency.”

This partnership aligns with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to further modernise its digital ecosystem and enhance operational efficiency across its sectors by adopting cutting-edge technological solutions that support the UAE’s national digital transformation goals.

The MoU was signed during GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim and His Excellency Talal M. Al Kaissi. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Hamad Al Belmahaina Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Education, and Mr. Rajeev Nair, Chief Delivery Officer at Core42.