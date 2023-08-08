The Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) announced today that applications have been received to date from participants from across the world for the ‘Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge’. The submission of solutions remains open until August 10 for this challenge, launched last month in partnership with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) UpLink platform.

The ‘Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge’ is a call for solutions using climate-smart agriculture approaches to improve food production, promote better living standards, respond to climate change and lead to the efficient care of the planet’s resources within food ecosystems.

The challenge aims to improve living standards through boosting food production, responding to climate effects and enhancing food ecosystems. The launch of this challenge on July 2 followed the success of the WEF UpLink ‘Food Ecosystems in Arid Climates’ challenge, also supported by MEP.

Solutions for the second challenge to date have been submitted by upstarts in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania.

His Excellency the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal F. Alibrahim had revealed the 10 winners, out of a total of more than 200 solutions submitted, for the ‘Food Ecosystems in Arid Climates’ challenge. The announcement was made at WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China in June 2023, a three-day gathering attended by more than 1,500 global leaders from business, government, civil society, and other international organizations.

The winners were awarded funding and support to further build and refine their ideas. The solutions had been submitted by the participants in the first challenge in response to the challenge to share innovative ideas to enhance food security amid intensified droughts and desertification across the planet. The details of the announcement and winners can be viewed via this LINK.

Both Uplink Innovation Challenges are funded by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and supported by 17 other entities, including: 3 BL Associates, Act4Food Act4Change, Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (C4IR KSA), Clim-Eat, Cornucopian Capital, EAT, Innovative Institute for Food and Health, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), Manuia, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture KSA, Federation of Saudi Chambers, Omnivore, Sentient Ventures, Social Gastronomy, Movement, Unilever, WFP Innovation Accelerator, and World Food Forum.