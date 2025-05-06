​​​​​​​Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Zayed University, has launched the ‘Modern Heritage Research Grants’ programme, a strategic initiative aligned with the national efforts to preserve and promote the UAE’s modern architectural heritage. The programme aims to support and encourage comprehensive research on the country’s architectural legacy from the 1960s through the 1990s and is endorsed by the ‘Sustainable Impact’ seal from Majra – the National CSR Fund.

The programme will award up to 20 grants to individuals, researchers, and enthusiasts who will critically examine the UAE’s modern architecture and its regional connections. By fostering research, the initiative seeks to fill key knowledge gaps, raise awareness, and strengthen collaboration between academic institutions and the wider community.

H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said: “The Modern Heritage Research Grants programme represents a key component of our national strategy to preserve and safeguard modern architectural heritage, which serves as a bridge connecting the past with the future. Our partnership with Zayed University underscores our commitment to promoting robust research into the architectural history of the pivotal era from the 1960s through the 1990s. By doing so, we seek to uncover the cultural and artistic layers that have shaped our national identity.”

H.E. further added: “These grants are designed to encourage rigorous research and creativity to interpret our heritage with critical awareness and connect it to regional and global architectural movements. By empowering talented individuals, we aim to fill knowledge gaps and transform archival material into a living resource that informs and inspires future generations.”

The programme encompasses two primary research categories – creative and academic. Creative research includes the production of films, illustrations, materials, and photographic works highlighting architectural characteristics of this period. Meanwhile, academic research supports the development of written works that explore various aspects of the country's modern architectural heritage. Grants are available under multiple categories, including the Modern Heritage Research Grants and Modern Heritage Research Fellowship.

Researchers, practitioners, academics, and individuals interested in the UAE’s modern architectural heritage can apply for this programme, open to both UAE residents or non-residents. Each project must be completed within a six-month timeframe, as outlined in the application guidelines. Grants of up to AED 50,000 will be awarded per proposal.

The programme also welcomes project proposals related to or based on master’s theses, provided that all submissions, including creative ones, are based on original, well-founded, and approved preliminary research.

Applications for the first cycle will start on May 1, 2025, with submissions closing on July 31. Grants recipients will be announced in October 2025.