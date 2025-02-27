Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture, in association with the Ministry of Education, announced the implementation of the National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activities in Schools. This framework includes a comprehensive set of policies, standards and action plans designed to integrate Emirati cultural activities into the academic curriculum in alignment with the existing educational system.

The framework aims to strengthen Emirati national identity, instil cultural values and positive character traits in students and ensure their preservation. It is designed to engage students across all age groups, from early childhood (kindergarten) to secondary school, in both public and private schools.

The initial phase of the framework was implemented between August 2023 and January 2024, engaging a number of public and private schools. It witnessed the participation of over 1,300 teachers and approximately 2,000 students, with contributions from 107 cultural entities.

His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture said: “We remain committed to embedding Emirati cultural values in future generations and reinforcing their deep sense of belonging to the nation, its leadership and society. Awareness of cultural heritage contributes to building a generation that understands its significance, is capable of preserving its identity and leads the nation towards the future, relying on knowledge, critical thinking and creativity."

Furthermore, H.E. Al Nakhi elaborated that the framework aims to strengthen students’ connection with their national identity and cultural heritage, encourage positive societal participation, enhance bonds between generations and solidify collaboration between cultural and educational entities. These objectives align with the ‘Year of Community,’ announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The initiative aims at strengthening community cohesion, enhancing prosperity and encouraging participation in national development.

H.E. Al Nakhi added: “This framework aligns with the vision of our wise leadership for sustainable education, which is a cornerstone of national development and progress. An ideal cultural environment fosters creativity and intellectual growth across all segments of society. We believe that this collaboration with the Ministry of Education supports the nation’s developmental goals and supports the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, which seeks to equip students with technical and practical skills that contribute to economic growth in both public and private sectors. Furthermore, it aims to produce generations of professionals and specialists in key industries, strengthening the education-driven economy and fostering entrepreneurship and workforce participation.”

H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, emphasized that the National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activities in Schools represents a qualitative leap in strengthening Emirati national identity among students. This initiative involves carefully designed activities that are collaboratively organized by both students and educational staff.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Education has undertaken numerous initiatives to strengthen national identity among students, underscoring its renewed commitment to preparing generations that take pride in their culture, heritage and national identity. Additionally, the ministry aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to confidently navigate the future.

H.E. Al Qassim further explained that the ministry will implement the framework and its diverse range of activities and programs from early childhood education to the third cycle of schooling. He commended the framework for its inclusivity and flexibility, as it enables students to participate in cultural activities both inside and outside of school using innovative tools. These activities are integrated into the extracurricular programs available in public schools.

The programme’s strategic operational model includes different dimensions of cultural engagement. In-school cultural engagement provides students with innovative, hands-on experiences and museum field trip preparations aligned with the programmes focus themes. Similarly, cultural engagement outside school includes conducting field trips to cultural sites and libraries. Online cultural engagement programme provides educational resources and activities accessible integrated across all courses, along with online guides for pre- and post-visit learning and teaching materials. Finally, the community cultural engagement strengthens connections between schools and their communities, promoting sustainable engagement with families and reinforcing the programme’s focus themes.

