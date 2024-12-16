Cairo, UAE

In a landmark initiative to spotlight Egypt’s burgeoning entertainment and leisure sector, the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) hosted the inaugural and highly successful ‘Focus on Egypt’ event on December 10th and 11th at the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) in Cairo. The event marked a pivotal moment in strengthening collaboration between Egypt’s public and private sectors, involving key stakeholders from MENA’s leisure and entertainment industry.

With over 150 high-profile attendees, the event showcased Egypt’s readiness to leverage its unique offerings and advance its ambitious growth agenda under Egypt Vision 2030. As Egypt undertakes massive infrastructure projects to fuel economic development, the country’s leisure and entertainment sector is poised to play a central role in attracting global tourism and driving sustainable growth. MENALAC’s ‘Focus on Egypt’ event set the stage for meaningful discussions on partnerships, innovation, and sustainability within the industry.

Notably, the collaboration between MENALAC board members and FEDCOC officials led to the formation of a joint committee to foster the industry’s growth. The joint committee comprising MENALAC members and FEDCOC officials aims to tackle industry challenges and leverage opportunities. By focusing on health and safety standards, business opportunities and sustainability, the committee aims to pave the way for Egypt to become a leader in the global entertainment and leisure landscape.

“This event is a testament to Egypt’s commitment to expanding its leisure and entertainment offerings,” said Silvio Liedtke, Vice President, MENALAC. “The discussions held during the event reflect the shared vision of MENALAC and FEDCOC in promoting Egypt as a global tourism hub while advancing safety, sustainability, and innovation in the industry.”

The event featured insightful presentations, networking opportunities; and site visits that showcased Egypt’s vast and untapped potential. MENALAC delegates explored key destinations, including the Grand Egyptian Museum, Ski Egypt, Xtremeland and the iconic Pyramids, offering participants a firsthand look at Egypt’s integration of heritage with modern attractions. An evening networking dinner at BOOM Room in the Open Air Mall at Madinaty provided an informal yet impactful setting to foster new connections and explore collaborative opportunities.

“Bringing together government representatives, industry leaders, and stakeholders is crucial for unlocking the full potential of Egypt’s leisure and entertainment sector,” Liedtke, continued. “This event is just the beginning of a long-term partnership that will help us achieve sustainable growth and global recognition.”

As MENALAC continues to champion regional collaboration, the ‘Focus on Egypt’ event stands out as a prime example of how such initiatives can drive impactful results, setting the stage for a brighter, more vibrant future for the leisure and entertainment sector in Egypt.