The Lawyers Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has issued a resolution approving the registration of eight new Emirati lawyers in the register of practising lawyers, following their successful completion of the mandatory training programme at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy — a prerequisite for admission before the courts and prosecution offices within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This decision was made during the Committee’s April meeting, chaired by His Excellency Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. During the session, the Committee also reviewed and deliberated upon applications for the renewal of registration submitted by nine lawyers whose registration had lapsed for more than two months. In addition, the Committee approved the registration of one legal representative in the register of law firm representatives, following fulfilment of the requisite criteria.

Furthermore, the Committee examined ten applications submitted by lawyers, alongside three applications for renewal in the law firm representatives’ register. It also considered two complaints filed against practising lawyers and adopted the appropriate decisions in accordance the rules, regulations, and ethical standards governing the legal profession, with the overarching aim of enhancing the quality of legal practice, improving professional competence, and reinforcing public trust in legal service providers.