MBRU’s Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM) delegation visited Boston to engage with leading institutions, including Tufts University and Boston University.

Dubai, UAE— Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), which leads the learning and discovery missions of Dubai Health, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American Dental Association Forsyth Institute (AFI), a top-tier, United States-based research institute focused on exploring the connections between oral health and overall well-being. The strategic partnership aims to advance oral health and related technology development in Dubai by fostering research and learning opportunities for students and faculty at MBRU’s Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM), aligning with Dubai Health’s evidence-based approach to advancing patient care. The agreement was part of a broader visit by MBRU’s HBMCDM delegation to the United States, during which they engaged with leading academic institutions and explored avenues for international collaboration.

Through strategic partnership, Dubai Health and AFI will collaborate on joint research projects and student exchange programs to address oral health issues, ultimately improving dental care outcomes. The collaboration will also facilitate the organization of joint symposia, conferences, and workshops to foster knowledge exchange among oral health professionals. This partnership aligns with the mission of Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system, where learning and discovery inform evidence-based solutions that enhance patient outcomes and experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Professor Manal Al Halabi, Dean of HBMCDM at MBRU, said, “This collaboration with the ADA Forsyth Institute represents a significant step forward in our efforts to elevate oral health research and education at MBRU. The agreement creates valuable opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange, ultimately leading to better oral health care.”

“ADA Forsyth has created an ecosystem for oral health technology development,” said AFI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Wenyuan Shi, “Through this partnership with MBRU, we can extend access to this ecosystem to Dubai Health and promote oral health innovation and research collaboration globally.”

In line with MBRU’s commitment to global collaboration, a delegation from the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM) recently visited leading dental schools in Boston to strengthen international partnerships. Led by Professor Manal Al Halabi, the delegation engaged with renowned institutions, including Tufts University and Boston University’s Henry Goldman School of Dental Medicine. During the visit, they participated in the DENTECH ADA Forsyth meeting, where Professor Al Halabi contributed as a panelist in a discussion on Global Innovation and Investment. The team also attended the Tufts Annual Implantology Symposium, with Professor Al Halabi joining the Dean’s Round Table discussion alongside esteemed leaders from prominent global dental institutions. Additionally, the delegation met with Dubai Health scholars in Boston to support their academic and professional development.

The delegation also included Dr. Eman Alnuaimi, Assistant Dean for Student Happiness and Wellbeing; Professor Momen Atieh, Chair of Oral Diagnostics and Surgical Sciences; Dr. Mohamed Jamal, Program Director for Endodontics; and Dr. Anas AlSalami, Program Director for Pediatric Dentistry.