United Arab Emirates: Her Excellency Sara bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, has highlighted the UAE's leadership in preparing for the future across various vital fields, with the national education sector at the forefront. In recent years, the country has leveraged global partnerships and advanced methods to develop an education system in line with international standards, national aspirations, and its prominent position on the world stage.

Her Excellency's comments came during her participation in the second edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) 2025 conference, held in Riyadh under the theme ‘Beyond Readiness’. The event convened around 300 ministers, policymakers, and global experts from various academic and private sectors entities to discuss shared visions and exchange expertise in developing human capabilities in line with the rapid global transformation.

During the forum, Her Excellency presented the UAE's strategic direction for education development. She emphasised the importance of investing in digital technology, aligning educational policies with national priorities, and building an advanced educational system that focuses on future skills, supports critical thinking and creativity, and enhances adaptability.

Her Excellency noted that providing lifelong learning opportunities is a key pillar of empowering individuals and enhancing their readiness for the future. She also spoke about diversifying educational pathways and providing flexible learning environments that meet the needs of various groups. Furthermore, she highlighted the significance of building strategic partnerships with educational institutions and knowledge providers and leveraging digital technologies to build skills and instil the spirit of innovation in children from an early age.

During her participation in a meeting of GCC ministers of education as part of the conference, Her Excellency emphasised the importance of integrating digital literacy and artificial intelligence skills into educational policies. She outlined the UAE’s efforts to ensure effective and responsible use of technology in schools and beyond. She also shared the Ministry of Education’s vision to include the latest technologies in the curricula, equip teachers with the right digital tools, and provide equal access to technology for all students.In addition, Her Excellency discussed the challenges associated with digital transformation, particularly its impact on the job market. In this context, she stressed the need to promote continuous learning, establish a robust educational infrastructure, and develop flexible labour policies that meet tomorrow’s demands and ensure inclusive opportunities for all members of society. This is achieved through data-driven educational solutions designed in collaboration with the community to address real-world needs.

