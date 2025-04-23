Mohammed Al Zarooni: ‘The growing number of AI-specialized companies reflects the success of DIEZ’s AI strategy and its leading role in the field.’

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has announced that over 700 companies specializing in artificial intelligence and its applications are now operating within its three economic zones, including Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity. This milestone underscores the effectiveness of DIEZ’s AI strategy, which focuses on future-readiness and accelerating the adoption of AI technologies.

The announcement was made during Dubai AI Week, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The event was organized by the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence and hosted at the Museum of the Future and Area 2071 at Emirates Towers, from April 21 to 25, 2025.

The AI companies within DIEZ vary in size, ranging from startups and small and medium enterprises to multinational corporations, and offer a wide array of specialized services in artificial intelligence. Many of these companies are also focused on developing AI-related technologies and applications, aligning with DIEZ’s strategic objectives in this space and reinforcing its role in advancing the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, designed to accelerate the adoption of AI applications.

Staying Ahead of Change

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said, " The artificial intelligence strategy adopted by DIEZ reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to solidify the UAE’s global leadership in AI and create agile and smart business environments that enhance the competitiveness of the national economy."

Al Zarooni added, “The success of this strategy is reflected in the growth of AI-focused companies within DIEZ’s economic free zones, underscoring our commitment to leading in this space by staying ahead of change and leveraging advanced technologies across all areas of operation. This reaffirms that artificial intelligence today stands as a foundational pillar in Dubai’s economic transformation journey, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.”

3 Core Pillars

DIEZ’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy is built around three core pillars that form the foundation of its smart transformation efforts: people, customers, and technology management. These pillars aim to empower human capital through AI tools by enhancing skills and productivity as part of the first pillar; elevate customer experience through smart, data-driven solutions under the second pillar; and establish advanced digital infrastructure to ensure quality, compliance, robust governance, and the effective and sustainable deployment of AI models through the third pillar.

12 Initiatives

Through its AI strategy, DIEZ seeks to drive tangible improvements in organizational performance and solidify its position as a key player in Dubai’s digital transformation, aligned with the emirate’s vision of building a knowledge-based, technology-driven future.

The strategy comprises 12 high-impact initiatives, covering a broad range of critical AI applications. These include autonomous service delivery, customer experience enhancement, employee efficiency, and big data analytics, along with several innovative use cases that support decision-making, and the development of digital infrastructure across all DIEZ free zones.

The ongoing projects include the development of an AI-powered tool for reviewing and auditing documents related to daily operations and company formation, a specialized cybersecurity solution to address risks and cyberattacks, as well as platforms for handling customer complaints and requests, training and recruitment, and fraud detection.