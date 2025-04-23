Visit Qatar is set to participate in the 32nd edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, UAE, taking place from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As one of the region’s leading travel and tourism exhibitions, ATM 2025 provides a strategic platform to spotlight Qatar’s growing tourism offering, foster industry collaboration, and attract investment opportunities in line with the country’s national tourism strategy.

Leading a strong delegation of 46 partners, including hotels, resorts, and destination management companies, Visit Qatar will showcase the country's diverse tourism ecosystem within the dedicated Qatar Pavilion, located in Saeed Hall 2, Stand ME1520.

The Visit Qatar stand will span (600sqm) and feature a wide range of immersive and interactive experiences designed to captivate industry professionals and visitors alike. Highlights will include ‘Explore Qatar’, a digital activation that offers insights into Qatar’s most famous landmarks through an interactive fun quiz. A dedicated cultural zone curated in partnership with AND Events, will will celebrate authentic Qatari heritage through live demonstrations of calligraphy, Sadu weaving, and pottery making. Additionally, a café experience by Qinwan will also offer guests a taste of Qatari hospitality.

To further enhance visitor engagement, we will have an immersive experience, a special 4Dx activation will bring Meryal Waterpark to life through multi-sensory visual, audio, and water effects, delivering an exhilarating glimpse into one of Qatar’s newest attractions.

ATM 2025 returns under the theme ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity.’ Now in its 32nd year, the exhibition remains one of the most prominent gatherings for the Middle East’s travel and tourism industry.

Visit Qatar continues to strengthen its presence at global trade exhibitions to drive visibility and engagement with travel professionals, promoting Qatar’s offerings and initiatives aligned with national tourism priorities.