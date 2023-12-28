Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has proudly received the "Best Government Call Center" award at the esteemed Insights Middle East Call Center Awards 2023. This prestigious accolade recognizes MBRHE's exceptional customer service quality and innovative practices in call center operations. The award ceremony saw intense competition with entries from a wide array of sectors, including government entities, private sector companies, and banks from across the Gulf region and beyond.

The Insights Middle East Call Center Awards are esteemed for honoring outstanding performance and innovation in call center operations within the Middle East. This year's event showcased a robust level of competition, demonstrating the commitment and excellence in service delivery across the region.

Mr. Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Assistant Executive Director of the Housing Sector at MBRHE, expressed his thoughts on this remarkable achievement, stating, "This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. It underlines the relentless efforts of our team to stay at the forefront of innovation and excellence in call center operations amidst a highly competitive landscape. Our goal is to not only meet but exceed customer expectations by offering prompt and efficient response services."

This recognition highlights Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment's commitment to excellence in customer experience and its continuous efforts to integrate advanced technology and comprehensive training to raise the standards of call center operations. This achievement also reflects the organization's alignment with Dubai's vision of pioneering service excellence and enhancing customer satisfaction.

For more information about the services of Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and its efforts to develop the housing sector in the emirate of Dubai, please visit the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Foundation

Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution that aims to provide housing solutions that meet the needs of customers from the emirate of Dubai, and provides a range of services including housing, financial, complementary services for the engineering sector, information, smart services and employee services. The foundation is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a smooth user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence.Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Foundation seeks to provide a decent life and stability for citizens by providing proactive and sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, strategic partnerships and ensuring optimal utilization of resources.