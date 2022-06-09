His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), issued decisions granting judicial officer capacity to 91 officials from 7 government departments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the Departments of Health, Economic Development, Energy, Culture and Tourism, Municipalities and Transport, and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, thereby empowering them to start performing the duties of ascertaining offences and violations that fall under their jurisdiction, in accordance with the legislation in force.

The said inspectors were sworn in as judicial officers before His Excellency Counsellor Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at the headquarters of the Judicial Department.

After the swearing-in, the Attorney General delivered a speech to the judicial officers, in which he stressed the importance of complying with the proper application of legal systems when performing their duties.

Mr. Alblooshi said that granting the capacity of judicial officer to a number of officials from government departments, to start discharging their inspection and control duties according to their respective attributions, and to implement the procedures of control and audit in accordance with the regulations and laws in force, will contribute to the development of institutional performance and improve the quality of the services provided in various sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and thus strengthen the position of the Emirate at the global level.

The Attorney General of Abu Dhabi emphasised the ADJD's commitment to qualify and train candidates to obtain the judicial officer capacity through specialised training programmes delivered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), with the aim of preparing inspectors who are knowledgeable in all aspects of judicial and administrative control, to ensure the proper application of the law, and to enshrine the principles and foundations of control and audit in the service sectors, with an emphasis on practical training based on the files and procedures of the Public Prosecution and criminal courts.