From 2 July to 30 August[1] , Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 will bring residents and visitors 60 days of unbeatable value, family fun, live entertainment, dining experiences, retail rewards and summer surprises across Dubai

The 2026 edition highlights include opening weekend celebrations, the Great Dubai Summer Sale, Back to School offers & celebrations, Win Your Home in Dubai, Modesh World, Summer Restaurant Week, 10 Dirham Dish, Beat the Heat, live entertainments & concerts, Mall Takeovers and much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The countdown to Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2026 has officially begun, with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) encouraging residents and visitors alike to ‘Make it a Dubai Summer’ as the city’s favourite summer festival returns from 2 July to 30 August 2026. Across 60 days, the city will come alive with a packed calendar of shopping, entertainment, dining and family-friendly experiences, and exceptional offers across hotels, restaurants, attractions, and retail destinations, bringing something new to discover throughout the summer.

DSS 2026 will be anchored by a phased retail calendar designed to keep excitement building all season long, featuring major sale moments, limited-time deals and new experiences across the city. The momentum will keep going all summer, with two major retail moments curated to bring shoppers big savings, exciting rewards and limited-time experiences to discover across Dubai.

The Great Dubai Summer Sale , with discounts of up to 90 per cent, exclusive brand offers, flash deals.

, with discounts of up to 90 per cent, exclusive brand offers, flash deals. From 3 to 30 August, Back to School will bring great deals on school essentials, fashion, electronics and student tech.

Residents and visitors will also have the chance to take part in Win Your Home in Dubai, a first-of-its-kind flagship citywide initiative jointly led by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and Dubai Chambers. By spending AED 500 or more at participating outlets, shoppers will take a step closer to owning one of 12 residential units from Binghatti Developers including 11 new studio apartments and one grand prize of a two-bedroom apartment. Running across key retail periods including Eid Al Adha and Dubai Summer Surprises, the initiative transforms everyday shopping into a life-changing opportunity, with the first winner set to be announced during DSS 2026.

Entertainment will also play a key role in DSS 2026, with a summer line-up that includes the return of the biggest ever edition of Beat the Heat DXB concert series, alongside live entertainment experiences such as the Miami Musical Show at Coca-Cola Arena on 28 August, appearing outside Kuwait for the first time, with tickets now available on Platinumlist. More performances and events will be announced as part of the full DSS calendar. Across the city, selected malls will also host the new DSS Performing Arts Fest concept over three weeks, bringing DSS-themed performances, roaming entertainment and community activations to participating malls across the city.

Dubai’s malls, hotels and entertainment venues will further add to the summer atmosphere with citywide themed experiences and activations, creating even more ways to enjoy the season.

Families can once again look forward to Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre, while DSS 2026 will kick off with opening weekend celebrations across multiple malls, transforming retail destinations into immersive entertainment hubs featuring summer exclusive performances. Dubai’s dining scene will also buzz with excitement as Summer Restaurant Week returns from 13 July to 2 August, followed by the popular 10 Dirham Dish from 3 to 30 August. Fitness enthusiasts will also be able to take part in Summer Mallathons, offering an active indoor experience during the summer months As the season moves into August, Back to School celebrations will bring family entertainment, themed installations and live stage performances to malls across the city. In addition, DSS 2026 will introduce the first-ever Back-to-School Carnival from 7 to 8 August, a new mall takeover concept designed to turn back-to-school shopping into a family experience.

With a strong mix of shopping, entertainment, dining, family experiences, hotel offers, attractions and rewards, DSS 2026 promises another summer well spent in Dubai. Offers will play a bigger role this year, with residents and visitors able to look forward to added value across hotels and restaurants throughout the season. More details on the full calendar of events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Marsa Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Center Deira), and talabat.

For media inquiries, contact DFRE@sevenmedia.ae

About Dubai Summer Surprises

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 (DSS) takes place from 3 July to 30 August 2026. The annual festival is one of Dubai’s most anticipated summer events, bringing residents and visitors a citywide programme of retail offers, family entertainment, dining experiences, hotel deals, attractions, raffles and summer activations. DSS highlights Dubai’s position as a leading summer destination, while supporting the city’s retail and tourism sectors through a diverse calendar of experiences that connect shoppers, families, businesses and visitors across the emirate.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae