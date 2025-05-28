Dubai: The Museum of the Future welcomed His Excellency Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, as part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During his visit, His Excellency was accompanied by the Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, Majed Al Mansoori. He was introduced to the museum’s unique architecture, which stands as an iconic and global icon of engineering and design. The Lebanese Prime Minister gained insights about the museum’s role as an international hub for future foresight and a platform that brings together decision-makers, innovators, and thinkers from around the world.

His Excellency Dr Nawaf, along with his accompanying delegation, explored the museum’s latest exhibitions, which showcase cutting-edge scientific discoveries, technological advancements, and immersive experiences that invite visitors to imagine the future of humanity.

His Excellency was also briefed on the museum’s mission to transform knowledge into real-life experiences, its role in fostering global dialogue, and the museum’s efforts in supporting initiatives that contribute to building a better future for upcoming generations.