Al Ain, : Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), in collaboration with the Emirates Foundation, will host a Retiree Bootcamp through its MZN Hub in Al Ain. The programme, scheduled from November 10 to 14, 2025, aims to empower pre-retiree and retiree communities by enabling them to leverage their expertise and life experiences, and converting them into successful entrepreneurship ventures. The participants were selected through the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), who are supporting this initiative.

The key goal of the five-day Retiree Bootcamp is to upskill, inspire, and provide participants the requisite tools to identify new business opportunities. To ensure that their journey of contribution continues beyond retirement, participants will learn how to transform creative ideas into successful businesses through immersive workshops and expert-led sessions.

The MZN Hub in Al Ain, which will serve as the physical and high-tech venue, offers a dynamic business accelerator environment that drives innovation, teamwork, and professional development. The facility was constructed with the purpose of fostering entrepreneurial concepts and converting them into scalable businesses.

H.E. Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development said: “At KFED, we strive to motivate and empower different segments of society to help them turn their innovative ideas into successful business ventures. Through the Retiree Bootcamp, we aim to enable pre-retirees and retirees to use their accumulated expertise and rich life experiences to launch innovative and successful entrepreneurial ventures. The bootcamp serves as the stepping stone towards the Fund’s wide support network, helping participants continue their entrepreneurial journey even beyond retirement.”

To guarantee that participants continue to receive mentorship and guidance as they start their entrepreneurial journeys, Khalifa Fund is presenting the bootcamp as a gateway into its wider support network. This strategy reaffirms the Fund’s commitment to entrepreneurship-driven community development and sustainable economic growth.

H.E. Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: “This collaboration with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development aligns with Emirates Foundation’s new strategic direction, which focuses on empowering individuals at all stages of life and enhancing their contribution to the nation’s economy and community. Through the Entrepreneurship Training Program for Retirees, we aim to transform the valuable experience and skills of retirees and soon-to-retire individuals into new success stories in the field of entrepreneurship — reflecting one of our key strategic pillars: promoting social entrepreneurship, well-being, and economic sustainability. We firmly believe that investing in people has no age limit; as long as there is passion and creativity, there is always room for impact. This initiative embodies our ongoing commitment to fostering a more empowered and productive society in line with the UAE’s national vision.”

This comprehensive, five-day programme, delivered by high-calibre trainers and sector experts, is designed to align with industry needs. It kicks off by setting the stage with programme objectives and the importance of Emirati startups, followed by a session on cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset to turn problems into solutions. Day two focuses on practical sales skills, covering tools like sales funnels essential for winning and retaining customers in a competitive market. Moving forward, the third day is highly interactive, centred on defining a brand’s mission, personality, and target market through a hands-on workshop. Finally, the fourth day covers critical finance and investment knowledge, offering insights into funding strategies, financial planning, and the skill of confidently pitching to investors with an investor-ready deck.

The conclusion of the bootcamp will be the Demo Day, during which participants will present their startup ideas to a panel of expert judges. The top three pitches will be recognised, followed by a closing ceremony that will include the presentation of graduation certificates to all participants.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.khalifafund.ae