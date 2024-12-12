Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KFSHRC) has taken a significant step forward in patient care by launching the Altakhassusi app, an innovative mobile application designed to enhance healthcare accessibility, streamline communication, and enhance the overall patient experience. The app offers features like telehealth consultations and virtual pharmaceutical consultations, reflecting KFSHRC’s commitment to technological innovation in healthcare.

The app empowers patients to actively participate in their healthcare journey by providing secure access to personal health information, seamless appointment management, medication refill requests, virtual consultations, and direct communication with healthcare providers.

One of the app’s standout features is its ability to consolidate critical patient data into an intuitive dashboard. While managing the app, patients can view laboratory results, radiology and pathology reports, vital signs, and immunisation records, reducing healthcare professionals' administrative burdens. By streamlining communication and reducing administrative burdens, videos can focus on delivering personalised and effective treatments.

With additional user-friendly tools such as downloadable medical reports, appointment reminders, and integrated navigation to hospital facilities, Altakhassusi prioritises convenience and accessibility. This seamless integration of services enhances patient satisfaction and sets a new standard for patient-centred healthcare, aligning with KFSHRC's commitment to innovation and excellence in care delivery.

By advancing KFSHRC’s digital transformation, the Altakhassusi app aligns with the broader goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program, supporting the transition to a more connected and technology-driven healthcare system. With its current capabilities and potential for future growth, the app underscores KFSHRC’s leadership in redefining digital healthcare and shaping the future of patient care.

