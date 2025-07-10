Implementing the Hull Identification Number (HIN) to enhance maritime safety and improve operational efficiency in line with Dubai’s strategic vision

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing maritime safety and ensuring the highest standards of regulation and transparency in the marine sector, the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation urges all stakeholders, including manufacturers, owners, operators, and importers of marine vessels, to comply with the requirement to include and display the Hull Identification Number (HIN) when completing registration, licensing, or renewal procedures for marine vessels in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Dubai Maritime Authority clarified that this reminder is part of the Authority’s efforts to unify procedures and reinforce compliance with approved technical and regulatory standards. This reflects the emirate’s strategic direction toward establishing a safer and more efficient maritime environment. It is also aligned with Administrative Resolution No. (2) of 2024 concerning the technical inspection of marine vessels in Dubai, which serves as the regulatory framework for the approval of inspection results and issuance of related certificates.

The Hull Identification Number (HIN) is an internationally recognized standard that enhances the reliability of technical data and enables traceability of a vessel’s manufacturing and operational identity. The DMA calls on all concerned parties to fully cooperate with the issued regulatory guidelines, as this plays a vital role in improving the performance of the maritime sector and ensuring the safety of individuals and property within the Emirate’s territorial waters.

The DMA noted that the HIN consists of a sequence of letters and numbers permanently affixed to the hull or structure so that it should be clearly visible and easily accessible. This facilitates verification of compliance with technical specifications and inspection and licensing records. The DMA emphasized that failure to provide a valid and approved HIN may result in rejection of the vessel’s registration or delays in related technical and administrative processes, including technical inspection procedures for registration or license renewal.

The DMA also clarified that the HIN must match the official documents submitted through the Authority’s electronic system.

For inquiries or further technical details, please contact the Customer Support Centre at 800990 or email info@pcfc.ae