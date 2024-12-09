Riyadh

For five decades, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been a leading force in nuclear medicine. The hospital's Cyclotron & Radiopharmaceuticals Department (C&RD) is a testament to this commitment, producing over 35 vital radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic imaging and targeted therapies.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Qahtani, a Senior Scientist at KFSHRC, recently highlighted the department's significant contributions to the nuclear medicine field nationally and internationally in the November 2024 World Council on Isotopes newsletter.

The Cyclotron & Radiopharmaceuticals Department (C&RD) employs three advanced cyclotrons to produce over 35 high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The department supports approximately 45 nuclear medicine centres and delivers daily shipments to 20 cities across Saudi Arabia, providing over 30,000 patient doses annually. This self-sufficiency reduces reliance on imports and ensures timely access to life-saving treatments.

Building on this foundation, KFSHRC has revolutionised cancer diagnostics and treatment by producing essential radionuclides like iodine-123 and gallium-67. Patented innovations, including iodine-124 and many other applications coupled with the introduction of important radioactive isotopes such as Lutetium-177, have redefined molecular imaging and targeted therapies for a better healthcare system. By adhering to international standards such as GMP and ISO 9001, KFSHRC ensures its radiopharmaceuticals' safety, efficacy, and quality.

KFSHRC is leading efforts to expand local radiopharmaceutical production through investments in advanced research and global collaborations to introduce innovative therapies, improve diagnostic accuracy, and enhance patient outcomes across Saudi Arabia. In parallel, the hospital invests in training programs and academic initiatives in radiopharmacy, radiochemistry, and cyclotron engineering, fostering self-reliance and empowering healthcare professionals.

With new cyclotron facilities planned for underserved regions, KFSHRC reaffirms its commitment to equitable healthcare access while driving innovation in nuclear medicine, delivering transformative solutions locally and globally.

