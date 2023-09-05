Comprehensive survey features nine sections, divided between two key aspects: awareness and commitment .

Dubai: The Joint Committee for Security and Safety, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, and its strategic partners, has launched a comprehensive survey to measure the level of public awareness and compliance with security and safety protocols as part of the joint national awareness campaign for security and safety at gas stations 2023.

The awareness campaign, which is set to run until September 25th, 2023, was carried out in partnership with prominent entities such as Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)—ADNOC Distribution, and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

The survey, available in both Arabic and English, targets all users and visitors of gas stations across the emirates. It comprises nine sections, divided between two key aspects: awareness and commitment to security and safety guidelines advocated by the campaign.

These guidelines include reducing speed to 20 km/h upon entering the station, staying inside the vehicle, refraining from smoking, turning off the engine, and ensuring the fuel tank is securely closed. The survey will be conducted at all gas stations in the country and the results will be revealed at the end of the campaign.

H.E. Eng. Sherif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, emphasized that the survey falls within the framework of the Joint Committee’s commitment to monitoring the level of awareness and adherence to security and safety standards at petrol stations. "We will spare no effort to enhance these standards, realize the highest benchmarks of security and safety at gas stations, and safeguard both lives and property," Al Olama added.

Meanwhile, HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said that the survey paves the way for the campaign to garner even more remarkable outcomes, adding that the campaign's success hinges significantly on utilizing diverse communication channels, such as surveys, to foster engagement with all intended audiences.

“Through the survey, we look forward to gauging the awareness levels regarding the appropriate protocols to be observed at gas stations. This step is crucial as we seek to strengthen these protocols, which form a cornerstone in achieving the highest standards of safety and security across the nation's gas stations,” Al Falasi stated.

Further elaborating, HE Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, noted that the survey falls within the initiatives undertaken by the Joint Committee for Security and Safety and its partners to bolster the campaign's success and empower it to achieve its objectives.

Eng. Al Lamki said that the questionnaire will play a pivotal role in enabling the committee to assess the awareness of petrol station users and visitors regarding security and safety regulations. The outcomes and insights garnered will have significant implications and outcomes, contributing to the continuous enhancement and development of campaign activities and building upon the achievements of previous years.

Highlighting the significance of public engagement, HE Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, stressed that the public plays an essential role in realizing our goals of strengthening security and safety measures at gas stations.

Al Shamsi went on to say that the launch of the survey serves multiple objectives, notably increasing community participation in the campaign and generating valuable data that supports ongoing efforts to reinforce safety and security foundations at gas stations, which will undoubtedly ensure the well-being of gas station users and visitors.

Since its launch, the campaign has achieved remarkable successes, including raising the awareness of over 100,000 individuals daily, including drivers and gas station patrons. The increased awareness has led to a heightened commitment to adhering to safety and security protocols at gas stations, making a significant contribution to overall public safety.

-Ends-

