Abu Dhabi — As part of its ongoing efforts to advance sustainable mobility across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), operating under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced that Abu Dhabi’s green bus fleet has surpassed 1.3 million eco-friendly kilometres since its launch in 2024.

Exceeding the one-million-kilometre mark reflects the accelerating shift toward a low-emission public transport network and the growing adoption of clean technologies in the sector. It includes a fleet of buses powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology and electric energy.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr Abdulla Hamad Obaid AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “Surpassing one million environmentally friendly kilometres marks a significant step in Abu Dhabi’s transition towards sustainable transport. This milestone reflects the impact of investing in clean technologies that enhance operational efficiency, improve the customer experience, and support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision.”

In line with this milestone, the ITC launched the “Public Transport to Work” initiative, dedicated to ITC employees, as part of the celebrations marking World Public Transport Day, an event organised by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP). This year marks the inaugural edition of the occasion, bringing together cities and transport authorities from around the world to share their experiences in developing and advancing sustainable transport systems.

The initiative aims to encourage employees to incorporate public transport into their daily commutes including bus services, underscoring the integrated range of mobility services provided by the Centre.

This contributes to reducing traffic congestion, lowering carbon emissions, and embedding more sustainable commuting habits across the city.

The Integrated Transport Centre encourages active participation in the initiative and the use of public transport during the initiative period, in support of environmental sustainability goals and in reinforcement of the UAE’s leadership in smart mobility.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.