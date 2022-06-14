Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Industry Development Council, chaired the second meeting of the Industry Development Council, which works on creating a conducive and attractive business environment for local and international investors in the industrial sector.

The Industry Development Council is a platform for cooperation, coordination, and integration among relevant authorities in the UAE’s industrial sector on the federal and local levels, and with the private sector.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed recommendations made at the first meeting and reflected on progress in implementing them and discussed updates on the development of a unified platform for industrial data. Each emirate showcased the incentives it offers to stimulate the industrial sector, support the growth of national industries, and enhance their competitiveness, alongside numerous issues to streamline the business environment and reduce fees for industrial investors.

Empowerment and integration tools

HE Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Industry Development Council, said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the government’s commitment to accelerate the growth of the national industrial sector, we are working on fast-tracking mechanisms for empowerment, integration, and partnership among the public and private sectors to support national projects. This is in alignment of our goals of creating an attractive business environment for local and international investors in the industrial sector and positioning the UAE as a global destination for pioneering future industries.

"In line with the government’s roadmap, we are working on enhancing integration and partnership among federal and local government sectors, and the private sector. The Industrial Development Council teams have set clear strategic aims at the national level, which will be confirmed in the next few weeks, as part of the government's goals to intensify efforts and fast-track opportunities and investment projects in the industrial sector to boost the national economy."

He continued: "The Industry Development Council is working to enhance the UAE’s competitive position globally, implementing initiatives, and proposing and drafting policies, laws, legislations and strategies that contribute to attaining sustainable growth and promoting national added value. These efforts aim to attract foreign direct investment, advance quality infrastructure, and enhance consumer confidence across local, regional and international markets in products manufactured in the UAE."

Enhancing export capacity

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Vice President of the Industry Development Council said: “The Council’s teams and their ambitious programs will contribute enormously to enhancing the role the industrial sector plays within the national economy, as it is a key driver for growth. They also target improving the capacity and competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE across local markets, increasing export capabilities in foreign markets, and establishing a stimulating work system for setting up and developing SMEs.”

His Excellency added: “The meeting discussed the teams’ developments (data, policies, legislations, and industrial enablers), and the level of their achievements since the first meeting. We also discussed the developments of the reduction of the cost of doing business in the industrial sector, the developments on the industrial data platform and the quality data that this project will provide to support decision-making. We also discussed the recommendation to conduct an integrated national census project for the industrial sector that would cover all the emirates and their free zones and provide key data for industrial facilities in the country. It would also study the cost of transportation for factory trucks cross the emirates, with the aim of reducing the burdens on the industrial sector.”

The council also reviewed the policy of valuing waste and limiting its export, especially given that factories can reuse waste, such as iron and aluminum waste through recycling, which saves materials, reduces costs and improves sustainability.

Make it in the Emirates Forum

The Industry Development Council also discussed the preparations of the Make in the Emirates Forum that will take place on the 21st and the 22nd of June hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and its strategic partners, represented by ADNOC and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi. The Forum will take place at the ADNOC Business Center in Abu Dhabi and will showcase a number of opportunities and investment projects and will witness the announcement of multiple agreements and MoUs between investors and major Emirati and international industrial companies.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Omar Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, H.E. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, H.E. Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, H.E. Hanan Mansour Ahli, Acting Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, H.E. Hamid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and H.E Major General Dr. Mubarak bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries at the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting was also attended by H.E. Noura Al Marzouqi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Policy and Strategy Sector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, H.E. Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industry Accelerators Sector at MoIAT and Rapporteur of the Council, H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Shayeb Al-Naqbi, Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, H.E. Sheikha Abdullah Al Shamsi, Acting Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, H.E. Mohammed Al Kamali, Deputy CEO of Dubai Industries and Exports Development Establishment, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamdan Al Nuaimi, Director of the Export and Investment Development Administration of Department at the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, Nasser Al Mulla, Representative of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, and Ahmed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank.

The Industry Development Council focuses on adopting unified performance indicators in the UAE’s industrial sector, following up on their implementation, submitting periodic reports on achievements to the Cabinet, and proposing initiatives and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences among the public and private sectors.

