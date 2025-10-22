United Arab Emirates: The Higher Education Committee held its fourth meeting of 2025, chaired by His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with members from federal entities and national universities in attendance.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar chairs the Higher Education Committee, which was formed following the approval of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council. Committee members include Her Excellency Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chair of the Zayed University Board of Trustees; His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology; and His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to t​he UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University.

Members also include representatives from relevant entities such as the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Emirates Research and Development Council.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar emphasised the committee’s key role in strengthening coordination across the higher education system to ensure flexibility, proactivity and alignment with national priorities and labour market needs. He noted that the committee supports higher education institutions (HEIs) in becoming more efficient, sustainable and future-ready, preparing graduates with the skills needed for the economy of the future. This reflects the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the leadership’s directions towards building a knowledge-based economy.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed progress on implementing previous recommendations and examined the final admissions report in the Unified Registration System for the first semester of the 2025-2026 academic year, including results for all categories up to the end of September 2025.

The committee reviewed initiatives to enhance the efficiency of federal universities and integrate AI into higher education, aiming to accelerate programme development and improve teaching, assessment and administration through smart technologies. A presentation also showcased key AI initiatives by HEIs.

Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills

The Higher Education Committee also reviewed a summary of the work of its Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills (a subcommittee of the higher committee). The subcommittee includes five working groups representing academic and industry leaders: Health Sciences (concerned with health education and training programmes and the health workforce); AI in Higher Education; Economic Sector Partnerships; Future Jobs and Skills; and Workforce Supply and Demand in Education.

The Advisory Committee’s report highlighted key projects by the working groups and discussed means of fostering stronger higher education-industry collaboration, supporting health and education programmes, bridging general and higher education and promoting AI integration in education. Members also deliberated ways of holding specialised forums for each group to showcase initiatives and achievements, with efforts underway to broaden collaboration and exchange of knowledge and expertise between HEIs and economic sectors.

The Higher Education Committee coordinates and aligns the strategic directions of HEIs, designs policies to enhance the higher education and scientific research sector’s competitiveness and monitors the implementation of strategies to ensure alignment with the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 and labour market needs. It also works to expand student capacity in federal education institutions, regulate academic programmes and strengthen collaboration with local councils on joint research and development initiatives.