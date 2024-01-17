Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), emphasised that in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, Dubai’s state-of-the-art infrastructure in various sectors such as electricity, water, transportation, airports, and ports, established over decades and continually developed and modernised according to the best international standards, has consolidated its position as the best city in the world to live and work and a global hub for the economy and trade. Al Tayer made these remarks in his keynote speech titled “Leading Projects Enhancing Sustainability” at the 9th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. DIPMF is organised by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with DEWA.

“During the UAE’s hosting of the most successful edition of the World Climate Conference (COP28), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the largest concentrated solar power (CSP) project in the world, within the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer model. This was part of Dubai’s achievements in the Year of Sustainability and launching projects that support the climate, aligning with the objectives of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. The 950MW fourth phase is the largest investment project, with investments amounting to AED 15.78 billion. The project features the world’s tallest CSP tower at over 263 metres and the largest thermal energy storage capacity of 5,907 megawatt-hours, according to Guinness World Records. DEWA also signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to build and operate the 1,800MW 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, at a cost of AED 5.51 billion. Commissioning the 6th phase by 2026 will increase the Solar Park’s current production capacity of 2,627MW to 4,660MW,” said HE Saeed Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that as part of its efforts to contribute to enhancing the prosperity of Dubai’s economy, DEWA has become a global role model in the efficiency and reliability of energy and water, providing services according to the highest standards of reliability, efficiency, and quality. DEWA keeps pace with the increase in demand for energy and water by increasing production capacity, currently at 16,270 MW of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons (MIGD) per day of desalinated water. This is in addition to increasing the capacity of transmission and distribution networks to keep pace with the great expansion that Dubai is witnessing. As of June 30, 2023, the value of the total fixed assets in which DEWA has invested exceeded AED 214 billion. The capital value of DEWA’s projects between 2024 and 2028 is about AED 42 billion.

“We have strong, increasing, and sustainable growth in demand for energy and water in Dubai. The peak electricity load in 2023 rose by 9%, and the peak water demand rose by 5%. This is a result of urban prosperity, economic growth, and the steady increase in population. DEWA provides services to Dubai's residents, exceeding 3.6 million people, and more than 4.7 million during the day. As part of our efforts to enhance climate action, we have limited new water desalination projects to reverse osmosis technology using clean energy. Our shift towards the Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) model and strengthening partnerships with the private sector have contributed to attracting investments worth more than AED 43 billion. As part of our efforts to enhance water security in Dubai using sustainable sources, we signed the Water Purchase Agreement and Shareholder Agreement for the 180 MIGD Hassyan Phase 1 Independent Water Producer project, with an investment of over AED 3.3 billion,” said Al Tayer.

“This project will be the world’s largest solar energy-powered desalination plant, supporting the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions. DEWA’s SWRO production capacity will increase to 303 MIGD by 2030, around 42% of the total desalinated water production capacity, which will reach 730 MIGD. Reverse osmosis technology has several advantages, making it an ideal choice compared to other water desalination technologies, improving operational efficiency, and supporting the strategic move towards clean energy. Moreover, a reverse osmosis plant uses less energy compared to other water desalination technologies, thereby reducing emissions, environmental impact, and costs. According to DEWA’s strategy, 100% of desalinated water will be produced by a clean energy mix that uses renewable energy and waste heat by 2030. This will allow Dubai to exceed global targets for using clean energy to desalinate water. Moreover, increasing the operational efficiency of separating the desalination process from electricity production will save approximately AED 13 billion until 2030, while reducing 44 million tonnes of carbon emissions,” added Al Tayer.

“Our projects support realizing the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy. We continue implementing DEWA’s Circular Economy Strategy, which seeks to optimize the use of resources while enriching social, economic, and environmental value, thus promoting sustainability in the UAE and Dubai. Innovation is an essential pillar in developing the work system and enhancing efficiency in production, which improved by more than 37% between 2006 and 2022. Fuel consumption efficiency rose to about 90%, among the best global levels, and we achieved global leadership in the field of operation and performance. DEWA is the first digital organization in the world, establishing Digital DEWA, its digital arm, which has several digital companies and adopts the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, blockchain technology, and the Internet of Things. It uses autonomous systems for renewable energy, energy storage, and providing ultra-advanced digital services. DEWA is the first utility in the world and the first government entity in the UAE to use ChatGPT in its virtual employee Rammas, who has been working in DEWA since 2017. DEWA launched the DEWAVerse platform to provide its services to customers and employees in the Metaverse virtual world,” continued Al Tayer

Al Tayer explained that DEWA’s Moro integrated data hub is the largest data centre in the world powered by solar energy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, according to Guinness World Records. This is in addition to the role of digital twins of the energy network, which use real-time simulations to analyse and improve energy network operations and planning, for more efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy systems. DEWA’s strategy for investing in fixed assets is based on its commitment to providing electricity, water, and cooling services to its ever-increasing customer base, in accordance with the highest standards of reliability, availability, and efficiency. Thanks to the efficiency of its transmission and distribution networks, DEWA, according to McKinsey, ranked first in the world in more than ten key performance indicators in its field of work. For example, DEWA achieved the lowest loss rates globally. Power line losses reduced to the world’s leading 2.2%, and unaccounted-for-water to the world’s leading 4.5%. We also reduced the Customer Minutes Lost (CML) to the world’s leading 1.06 minutes per year.

“With the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we will continue to implement sustainable projects that contribute to enhancing the comprehensive and sustainable development process and achieving happiness for citizens, residents, and visitors in Dubai,” concluded Al Tayer.

