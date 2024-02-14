Dubai, UAE: During the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024, held from 12 to 14 February 2024 under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments,’ HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met senior officials in local and international companies and organisations. Al Tayer also delivered a keynote speech titled ‘Future Global Transformations in the Energy Sector’ where he discussed the importance of turning challenges in the energy sector into opportunities to achieve greener transition and sustainable development and prosperity. Al Tayer also highlighted factors affecting the energy markets, effective solutions for decarbonisation, and the importance of research and development in the clean and renewable energy sector.

During WGS, HE Saeed Al Tayer met with HE Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, to enhance cooperation and accelerate the transition to clean energy sources and preserve precious natural resources.

Al Tayer also met Omar Abdullah Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman & CEO of Al-Futtaim Group. The two sides discussed collaboration between DEWA and Al-Futtaim Group, especially in renewable energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Moreover, Al Tayer met with Eugene Kaspersky, Founder and CEO of Kaspersky, the global company specialising in information technology (IT) security. The meeting discussed mutual collaboration to build a safe and reliable digital infrastructure. They also discussed the importance of cybersecurity in facing challenges and threats, which are increasing in light of the major technological developments and accelerating growth in smart transformation and the use of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, as cybersecurity has become one of the most important requirements for smart cities.

Al Tayer also met with Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corporation, a globally-leading company in digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The two sides discussed mutual cooperation to benefit from the capabilities of AI in green data centres.

Furthermore, Al Tayer met with Aparna Bawa, Chief Operating Officer of Zoom, a global company specialised in video conferencing. The two parties discussed innovation, the importance of remote work technologies in business continuity, as well as the challenges and opportunities in work environments.

DEWA participated in the World Governments Summit as the Sustainable Energy Partner. During its participation, DEWA highlighted many of its clean and renewable energy projects. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned production capacity of more than 5,000MW by 2030; the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the first of its kind in the GCC, with a planned production capacity of 250MW; and many other leading projects and innovative initiatives in clean and renewable energy.

