Dubai, UAE: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, emphasized Earth Day's importance as a key platform for raising awareness about reducing plastic use across society and economic sectors, reinforcing the UAE's transition to a circular economy.

H.E. Al Dahak said: “This year's Earth Day theme, 'Planet vs. Plastic,' raises awareness about the growing problem of plastic pollution in oceans, rivers, and the environment, posing a direct threat to human life and ecosystems. Over the past two decades, global plastic waste production has doubled. The UAE has been proactive in addressing this issue, enacting laws to restrict single-use plastic products and implementing policies to significantly reduce plastic pollution.”

Her Excellency highlighted the UAE's Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, aimed at promoting sustainable management and optimal use of natural resources. By adopting innovative consumption and production methods, the UAE aims to protect the well-being of both present and future generations. Her Excellency emphasized that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment collaborates with various federal and government entities via the UAE's Circular Economy Council to amplify the private sector's involvement in advancing the circular economy. The Council also aims to strengthen the 'Scale 360' initiative, in which the UAE is the first signatory globally. Additionally, Her Excellency outlined the reduction of plastic imports, production, and usage as key objectives for the Council and the Ministry in the coming years.

H.E. Al Dahak concluded, "Raising public awareness about responsible plastic use is fundamental to mitigating plastic pollution. It's part of our holistic approach to enhancing environmental consciousness and promoting eco-friendly practices throughout society. This effort is crucial in supporting the Ministry and related entities to achieve climate and environmental sustainability goals and to pave the way for a resilient future for the UAE."