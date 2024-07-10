Dubai: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, held a meeting with HE Sakamoto Tetsushi, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, and discussed ways to expand cooperation between the UAE and Japan in the field of food security and advanced climate-smart agriculture.

The meeting is part of the UAE-Japan’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI) to implement various projects and programmes between the two countries. It builds on the shared aspirations of the UAE and Japan to drive sustainable economic growth and enhance cooperation in different fields.

The two ministers discussed ways to boost cooperation between the UAE and Japan in the field of agriculture and fisheries under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Japan, in addition to discussing ways to expand food trade between the two countries.

During the meeting, HE Al Dahak stressed the depth of relations between the UAE and Japan, which is reflected in many achievements, including the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields, especially in enhancing food security.

HE Al Dahak said: "Japan is one of the UAE's most important partners in the field of food security, and there are many aspects of collaboration between the two countries in this field. Several opportunities exist to deepen this cooperation by exchanging expertise, increasing investments, and enhancing the efficiency of modern agricultural practices. This also includes fish farms, transforming them into sustainable systems that align with the UAE's aspirations to leverage innovation and technology to enhance its national food security."

Her Excellency added: "It was a pleasure to meet with His Excellency Sakamoto Tetsushi, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan. During our meeting, we agreed to work together to achieve our shared goals, especially in the field of agriculture and fisheries. We aim to accomplish this by enhancing cooperation between our teams, as well as by participating in more meetings between the two countries and hosting events that highlight our common food security goals."

Her Excellency concluded: "We believe that partnership and cooperation are paramount to achieving our objectives. Our partnership with Japan epitomises this approach, which will be further strengthened in our move towards a sustainable future."

The meeting discussed ways to expand cooperation in enhancing sustainable agriculture with Japan through technology transfer, research and adoption of innovative practices such as precision farming, smart greenhouses and biotechnology, as well as fisheries development through marine conservation, advanced fishing techniques, robust fisheries management regulations, and other areas.

The meeting discussed the UAE and Japan’s priorities at COP29, which will be held this year in Azerbaijan. These priorities include the shared vision for long-term cooperation between the two countries in the field of climate change adaptation and climate finance.

During the meeting, HE Al Dahak invited her Japanese counterpart to attend the first edition of the World Food Security Summit, which to be hosted in Abu Dhabi on 26th to 27th November 2024, as part of the activities of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week (ADAFSW). The Japanese Minister also invited MOCCAE to participate in the 3rd Subcommittee meetings with Japan on Agriculture, Environment and Climate Change, scheduled to be held in Japan this August. A team from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is scheduled to attend the meeting, which will enhance cooperation between both sides in the areas of agriculture, fisheries and environment.

HE Al Dahak congratulated Japan on being selected as the host country for Expo 2025, highlighting the significance of this achievement and the confidence of the international community in Japan's ability to organise world leading events.

Japan was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the UAE. It has played an important role in promoting the UAE's global efforts in the field of food security and climate change mitigation and adaptation Japan also signed the UAE COP28 Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action. The Declaration now has 159 signatory countries. Japan is a key partner of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) - a joint initiative by the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Currently, the initiative has been endorsed by 600 government and non-government partners pledging to invest more than $17 billion in modern Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA).

Japan is also a part of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), which was launched by the UAE in collaboration with Indonesia to promote mangroves as a nature-based solution to climate change and adaptation for their role as natural carbon sinks.