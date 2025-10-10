Abu Dhabi, UAE - His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the launch of the Empowering National Talents in Al Ain forum at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, during which 17 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the Department of Government Enablement, represented by Mawaheb Talent Hub, and leading public and private entities.

The MoUs aim to create more than 3,000 job opportunities for Emirati talent across vital sectors such as finance, education, emerging technologies, and customer service, as well as other key areas that support Al Ain Region’s development journey.

The MoUs include multiple hiring and training programmes with major employers such as Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC, Mubadala, e&, G42 and Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, creating a substantial pipeline of employment opportunities attracting local talent to contribute to the development and growth journey.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that Emiratisation remains one of the foremost priorities of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, given its strategic role in enhancing the participation of UAE National talent in meeting the needs of both the public and private sectors, and in advancing the development of a knowledge-based national economy.

His Highness also underscored the importance of aligning and consolidating efforts across all entities concerned with Emiratisation to support initiatives and programmes that prepare and empower Emirati talent, and to invest in national human capital as a key driver of sustainable and comprehensive development.

His Highness reviewed the key national efforts to support and employ local talent in Al Ain Region, examining the latest Emiratisation strategies and initiatives designed to prepare job seekers with the skills required to secure opportunities in the labour market.

His Excellency Ibrahim Nassir, Undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement, said: ”Creating more than 3,000 job opportunities represents our leadership's commitment to empowering UAE citizens across critical sectors. We are building a comprehensive system for managing the job-seeker journey, supporting local talent through education, hiring and upskilling that directly benefits the Al Ain community.”

The forum was organised by the Department of Government Enablement, through Mawaheb, in collaboration with the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Ain Region and the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC) in the presence of the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), and Nafis, a federal initiative launched under ETCC.

The forum also analysed current and future labour market trends, aligning educational goals with various sectors such as Finance, 3D Printing, Aviation and many other industries that contribute to Al Ain Region’s economic growth.

The event was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Dr Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President; Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; His Excellency Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; His Excellency Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD); Her Excellency Sarah Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); Her Excellency Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council (EHCD); His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; and His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.