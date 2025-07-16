Dubai, United Arab Emirates - GCG Enterprise Solutions, a leading provider of digital transformation and intelligent automation solutions, has proudly announced its strategic partnership with Squirro, the Switzerland-based leader in Generative AI-powered enterprise search. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in empowering organizations across the region to unlock actionable insights from their unstructured data using Generative AI technologies.

Squirro is an enterprise-grade Generative AI platform built to extract insight and value from fragmented, large-scale organizational knowledge. It achieves this by leveraging a powerful combination of Generative AI-driven enterprise search, knowledge graphs, and conversational AI, all built on a modern Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture. This allows users to search, chat with, and uncover insights from their enterprise data, delivering precise, context-aware results grounded in their own organizational knowledge. Squirro was named as an Emerging Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies in the following two categories: Generative AI Engineering & AI Knowledge Management Apps/General Productivity Squirro has been acknowledged by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Emerging Market Quadrants for both “AI Knowledge Management & General Productivity Platforms”, as well as “AI Engineering".

Through this partnership, GCG Enterprise Solutions adds Squirro’s cutting-edge Generative AI platform to its portfolio, offering clients a context-aware, secure, and scalable solution that drives AI-driven decision-making across sectors including finance, government, utilities, and manufacturing.

Speaking about the new tie-up, Bernd Schopp, Chief Partnership Officer at Squirro stated that “Our partnership with GCG Enterprise Solutions is aimed at delivering significant value to clients by transforming how knowledge is discovered, consumed, and acted upon. Squirro’s technology unifies data across silos, providing a 360° contextual view of operations, customers, and risks. Clients benefit from increased productivity and innovation through Generative AI-powered dashboards, smart alerts, and enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities. Importantly, the solution ensures secure and compliant access to insights, fully aligned with regional data protection and governance standards”.

Further elaborating on the strategic capabilities which Squirro can deliver, Walid Al Awadi, Head of Digital Transformation at GCG Enterprise Solutions, stated that “Partnering with Squirro aligns seamlessly with our vision to lead digital transformation in the region. This collaboration enhances our generative AI offerings, further strengthening our position in Knowledge Management, Compliance, and Decision Intelligence. Squirro’s platform also complements our ecosystem with native integrations to Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft 365, and legacy systems, supporting complex transformation mandates in government modernization, financial services, and national data strategy initiatives”.

About GCG-Enterprise Solutions:

GCG-Enterprise Solutions (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed up by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG-Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions which benefit its clients’ businesses. The Company’s unique value proposition of “Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all of its stakeholders.

About Squirro

Squirro is a global leader in enterprise-grade generative AI and knowledge graph solutions, specializing in semantic search, insights, and automation. Since its founding in 2012, the company has been at the forefront of AI innovation, empowering organizations with intelligent technology that enhances decision-making and efficiency. Headquartered in Switzerland, Squirro operates across key global markets, with offices in the United States, the UK, and Singapore.

Trusted by industry leaders such as the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Henkel, Squirro is committed to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions. Its mission is to augment human intelligence, streamline processes, and unlock actionable insights, enabling enterprises to navigate complexity and harness the full potential of their data.