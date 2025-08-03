Dubai: Emirates Post, in coordination with other Arab postal administrators, has issued a joint commemorative stamp to mark Arab Postal Day, observed annually on August 3. The release underscores the postal sector’s vital role in serving communities and advancing socio-economic development. The initiative also highlights Emirates Post’s commitment to supporting pan-Arab cooperation and strengthening regional integration across the postal domain.

The stamp traces the evolution of the Arab postal sector, from using traditional, manual methods to the adoption of cutting-edge artificial intelligence in the digital age. The design features a human arm, symbolising the sector’s hands-on beginnings, as well as a robotic arm representing its ongoing digital transformation. It also includes additional elements like envelopes to denote letter-mail services, stylised electronic signals, and a blue background representative of intelligence and innovation.

This joint issuance shows how the Arab postal services are adopting new technology towards inclusive development and driving the region’s connectivity and economic progress. It also underscores the value of Arab coordination and integration in the postal technologies and services domain, paving the way for new avenues of cooperation to foster an integrated, sustainable postal future for the region

The stamps will be available soon at Emirates Post branches nationwide and online at www.emiratespostshop.ae.

