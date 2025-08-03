Abu Dhabi – Following the resolution issued on 28 July 2024 by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to restructure the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Board of Directors, the Chamber has entered a new phase of strategic delivery and private sector empowerment.

In the months since, the Chamber has marked a year of tangible momentum. Membership grew by 4.9%, exceeding 158,000 companies, illustrating the growing strength and confidence in Abu Dhabi’s business landscape and the Chamber’s role as a key enabler for enterprises. During this period, the sectors posting the sharpest increases were agriculture, forestry, and fishing (21% growth), arts and entertainment (13%), and information and communication technologies and technical activities (10%). Additional growth was seen across water and waste management (9%), real estate and administrative services (8%), education (7%), transport and storage (6%), and mining and quarrying (5%). Construction, manufacturing, and financial services also recorded steady expansion of around 3%.

Business engagement deepened further as over 1,000 private sector’s representatives took part in 69 business events, including the flagship Abu Dhabi Business Week, and 10 legal and commercial workshops. To advance policy and regulatory reforms, 15 advocacy working groups collaborated with business leaders, while the Chamber answered sectors needs with 364 economic reports supporting data-driven planning and insight.

Global engagement also accelerated: the Chamber received 70 diplomatic trade delegations and for the first time, opened an international office in Poland to extend Abu Dhabi’s international reach. 11 outbound delegations enhanced market connectivity, and 25 global cooperation agreements were signed. During this period, the Chamber also celebrated business excellence, awarding the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award to 7 companies for their performance and innovation.

Over 18,900 enquiries were answered as the Chamber continued its strong commitment to service, reflected in a 90.23% satisfaction rating on the TAMM platform.

His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:

“Our progress over the past period demonstrates the resilience and ambition of Abu Dhabi’s private sector. Through meaningful partnerships and a commitment to innovation and excellence, we continue to open new pathways for businesses to thrive locally and globally.”

This video captures ADCCI’s mission-driven momentum, empowering the private sector, aligning with national objectives, and positioning Abu Dhabi as a globally connected, future-focused business hub.