The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar concluded after a week of outstanding racing, cultural celebration, and strategic dialogue, further reinforcing Qatar’s commitment to international sporting excellence and bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom.

Among the racing highlights was the Qatar International Stakes (Group 1 – Purebred Arabian) held on July 30th where Al Ghadeer delivered a dominant performance to take the win. In the presence of Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Doha 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games Bid the trophies were presented by HE Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of Board of Directors of Visit Qatar and Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar.

The festival also hosted the Group 1 the Qatar Nassau Stakes held on July 31st which brought together a competitive field of 22 elite fillies over the 1m2f distance. The race ended in a thrilling finish, with Whirl securing first place. The trophy was presented by Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, accompanied by Ali Turki AlSobai of Education Above All Foundation.

Visit Qatar’s exclusive naming and ownership rights across five key races served to spotlight the country’s rich equestrian heritage and its positioning as a global destination for world-class events. As the week progressed, the energy continued with the King George Qatar Stakes and a fitting finale with the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable programme.

As the Festival concludes, Qatar’s presence at Goodwood leaves a lasting impression from the winner’s circle to the broader celebration of culture and sport demonstrating the country’s integrated approach to international engagement.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

About Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar

The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar is one of the undisputed highlights of the British flat racing season. The world-famous five-day festival is a sporting and social occasion like no other, unrivalled style, superb racing, and hospitality experiences to savour mean it’s not to be missed. The 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, takes place from Tuesday 29 July to Saturday 2 August. The week is headed by three Group 1 races, including the £500,000 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (2m), the £1 million Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (1m), and the £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes (1m2f).