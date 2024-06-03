The second in the series of books on the natural history of Fujairah, The Archaeology and History of Fujairah, authored by Dr Michele Ziolkowski, follows the chronology of the Emirate from the Paleolithic to the mid-twentieth century and is the first comprehensive examination of Fujairah's varied archaeology.

FUJAIRAH, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department launched the book The Archaeology and History of Fujairah.

The second in the series of books on the Natural History of Fujairah initiated by the Fujairah Environment Authority, The Archaeology and History of Fujairah, authored by Dr Michele Ziolkowski, is a beacon of knowledge. It follows the chronology of the Emirate from the Paleolithic to the mid-twentieth century, providing a comprehensive examination of Fujairah's varied archaeology. This book, rich with photographs, drawings and maps, illuminates how the ancient population lived and flourished by working with the local environment. It covers topics ranging from stone tools to burial cairns, and fortifications to villages and rock art, offering a wealth of information to students, archaeologists, or anyone interested in the history of Fujairah.

This book is the result of extensive environmental research projects and archaeological and historical research initiatives spearheaded by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, as part of the Emirate's profoundly ambitious vision. It also reflects his unwavering dedication and commitment to this series and the broader environmental initiatives of the Government of Fujairah. The book also features a forward by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, in which he underlined that as more evidence comes to light from the Paleolithic and Neolithic periods, we can piece together Fujairah's important role in the movement of early humans from Africa into the Arabian Peninsula. Furthermore, he pointed out that by combining climate and environmental data with archaeological artefacts and sites, this book weaves the various interconnecting threads into a concise account of Fujairah's history.

Dr Ziolkowski said: "Fujairah has a rich and varied archaeological heritage, which is deeply connected with the natural environment. Since I first visited Fujairah in 1993 as an undergraduate archaeology student, I have been drawn to the beauty of mountains and wadis and intrigued by the historical sites, especially Fujairah Fort and village, which seemed to capture a moment in time. I am grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for the opportunity to write this timely book on the archaeology and history of Fujairah. It was indeed an honour to be asked to research and write a book on Fujairah, a place I have come to call home."

One of the main highlights of the book is that it features never-published new archaeological information, such as the details of the Paleolithic site at Jebel Kaf Addor. Located in Fujairah, Jebel Kaf Addor has played a strategic role during the movement of early humans from Africa to the Arabian Peninsula. Peer-reviewed by academics, the book is divided into 12 chapters which discuss the History of Archaeological Research in Fujairah; The peopling of the Arabian Peninsula (Palaeolithic and Neolithic); The Hafit period (end of the fourth millennium BC to the beginning of the third millennium BC): The Umm an-Nar period (circa 2500–2000 BC); The Wadi Suq period and the Late Bronze Age (2000–1600 BC) and (1600–1300/1250 BC); The Iron Age (1300/1250–300 BC); The late pre-Islamic period (300 BC–seventh century AD); The eve of Islam (seventh century AD); Tenth to fifteenth centuries AD; The Portuguese presence in Fujairah and the East Coast; The late Islamic period (seventeenth/eighteenth to twentieth centuries AD) and The rock art of Fujairah. In addition, the book also features a special section encompassing the contributions of Dr Lloyd Weeks on the evidence for ancient copper mining and smelting in Fujairah.

Saeed Al Samahi, Director General of the Tourism & Antiquities Department, Fujairah, said: "The Archaeology and History of Fujairah, the second book in the Natural History of Fujairah series, is a comprehensive examination of the Emirates’ rich archaeological heritage. We are delighted to play a key role in launching the book that links Fujairah's past and future and presents material evidence of Fujairah's varied archaeological heritage. The wealth of information on Fujairah’s history that the book offers will be a significant addition to the archaeological research in the nation."