The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completed financial settlements in 1234 commercial, real estate, and civil disputes and disputes related to consumer complaints, which ended through efforts to reach a friendly settlement in mediation and conciliation centres, with a total value of 443 million, 39 thousand, and 415 dirhams, during the first half of this year 2024.

In detail, the Vital Operations Performance Report of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department during the first half of 2024 showed the settlement of 657 commercial disputes with a total amount of 148 million, 844 thousand, and 88 dirhams, and the settlement of 276 real estate disputes with a total financial settlement of 104 million, 434 thousand, and 16 dirhams, while 301 settlements in consumer disputes and civil disputes amounting to 189 million, 761 thousand, and 311 dirhams were recorded.

His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, stressed that devoting the culture of alternative solutions to end disputes by friendly means through mediation and conciliation centres is one of the main priorities of the Judicial Department in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice president of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court , Chairman of the Judicial Department, by enhancing efforts and initiatives supporting the amicable settlement of disputes, which contributes to achieving successful justice and consolidating the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He pointed to the importance of the steps taken by the Judicial Department in cooperation with strategic partners by establishing external centres for mediation and conciliation in disputes of a commercial and economic nature, which included the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which includes conciliators approved by the Judicial Department of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, as well as the Consumer Dispute Settlement Centre of the Department of Economic Development, which aims to accelerate the resolution of disputes between consumers and commercial enterprises in a friendly and least cost.

Counsellor Yousef Al-Abri added that these initiatives contribute to encouraging recourse to alternative solutions to resolve disputes as a first step and in a quick and accessible manner instead of starting litigation procedures directly, in order to ensure that rights are fulfilled in record time, which would support entrepreneurship and provide an attractive environment for investment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in light of achieving prompt justice and the protection of rights.