Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) hosted an awareness session titled ‘Success Fuel’ at Madinat Zayed Community Centre, as part of its comprehensive social welfare initiative for families. The key goal was to help students succeed in their academic and personal endeavours by offering them requisite support and guidance. The session further provided insights on practical strategies for navigating obstacles in daily life.

Iman Al Hammadi, a Social Specialist at FDF, said: “These sessions have been designed to guide students towards academic and personal excellence, in line with the Foundation’s mission to support the youth and raise community awareness. By enhancing their life skills and abilities to make informed decisions, we aim to nurture a capable generation that can lead and excel in the future.”

“Our objective was to provide students with the necessary guidance and insights for attaining personal success. The session covered a wide range of subjects, such as efficient learning techniques, significance of rest and a healthy diet and effective time management, among others,” she added.

As part of its objective to promote family stability and cohesion, FDF offers comprehensive social care services, hoping to provide support and social aid by leveraging scientific approaches, further fostering resilient communities for future generations.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com