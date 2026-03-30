Al Nouf 1 will provide critical transitional capacity to support large-scale renewable energy integration

State-of-the-art facility will feature advanced turbines, enabling exceptional operational flexibility and reduced emissions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, has received four competitive proposals for the development of Al Nouf 1 Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

The proposals were received from a consortium consisting of Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company, Sembcorp Industries, and EDF Power Solutions; a consortium comprising ENGIE, Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND), and Korea Western Power Company (KOWEPO); a consortium consisting of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and Etihad Water and Electricity; and Sumitomo Corporation.

Al Nouf 1 will be the largest single-site carbon-capture-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant in the UAE, generating up to 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of electricity. Setting a new benchmark for performance, the project will utilise state-of-the-art turbines, widely recognised as among the most efficient available.

The plant will be located within the newly established Al Nouf Complex, a coastal site strategically designated to become a major hub for power and water production in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The site was carefully selected for its ability to accommodate both efficient power generation and low-carbon-intensive reverse osmosis (RO) desalination technologies. Designed with long-term scalability in mind, the complex features ample infrastructure capacity to support multiple utility-scale energy projects in the future, underscoring EWEC’s commitment to developing energy clusters that deliver vital synergies in efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its position as a leading destination for energy infrastructure investment. The competition among international developers to partner on the Al Nouf 1 project underscores the commercial and strategic appeal of EWEC’s project pipeline and Abu Dhabi’s world-class IPP programme. As we deploy unprecedented volumes of renewable energy, integrating the UAE’s largest carbon-capture-ready CCGT plant will provide the essential despatchable capacity needed to manage intermittency and strengthen grid stability. This development ensures we can meet power demands while remaining firmly on our decarbonisation pathway. The proposals we have received, from key global developers, is a clear endorsement of EWEC’s competitive procurement framework and our vision for a sustainable utilities sector.”

Flexible and high-efficiency gas-fired plants like Al Nouf 1 will be crucial for ensuring the security of supply while the country’s energy sector transforms into a renewable and clean-focused industry. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced digital twin technologies to optimise lifecycle performance, the plant will combine energy efficiency and operational agility to maintain system resilience.

Furthermore, as part of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s successful IPP programme, the project is expected to contribute to Emiratisation targets by supporting the inclusion of UAE Nationals across key roles, thereby advancing national workforce development goals.

Al Nouf 1 project reflects EWEC’s broader strategy to transform the nation’s energy infrastructure while fostering economic development, creating high-skilled jobs, and contributing to collective efforts to achieve the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Expected to achieve commercial operations in Q3 2029, EWEC will now move forward with a comprehensive technical and commercial evaluation process of the received proposals.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, an active sovereign investor focusing on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For Media Enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae