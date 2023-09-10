United Arab Emirates-Dubai: The Emirates Health Services (EHS) and UK-based HCA International Limited signed a memorandum of understanding, focused on three main areas – education ,research, and the Visiting Consultants Program, to provide advanced clinical services to patients, develop integrated health care programs and leverage advanced treatment methods.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Essam Mohammed Al Zarooni,, Acting Executive Director of Clinical Services, and Scott Feldman, Vice President of the International Services Group.

H.E. Dr. Al Zarooni said the MoU is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the health sector and enhance the quality of medical services in the UAE by exchanging expertise and experiences that will benefit patients. He said the agreement will further strengthen the provision of high-quality medical services, with the MoU covering various sectors including the development of an Integrated Comprehensive Health Care program and providing advanced clinical care for patients.

H.E. Dr. Al Zarooni said EHS is committed to providing the highest standards of health care to patients in the country. Through this partnership, the focus is on various medical disciplines to ensure that the objectives of EHS are achieved to underline the nation’s reputation of providing healthcare services to the highest international standards.

Noor Al Muhairi, Director of Mental Health Department at EHS, Head of the Visiting Doctors Program, said the MoU will contribute to strengthening cooperation in scientific research by adopting modern technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and contribute to strengthening the healthcare system and enhancing the quality of services.

The MoU explores ways of cooperation to train doctors and other healthcare personnel, through health management programs, and joint research initiatives.

Both entities agreed to provide doctors from all sub-disciplines for clinical and educational services at EHS facilities including clinical consultations, follow-up of the treatment plan and exchange of expertise with other healthcare professionals.