Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Development Bank ("EDB" or "the Bank"), the financial engine for UAE economic development and industrial advancement, is a proud Gold Sponsor of Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle East, the region’s largest finance and investment conference set to be held at Madinat Jumeirah on June 6th -7th.

Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East is the only event that brings together more than 1000 issuers and borrowers to discuss development in the local and international bond, syndicated loan and sukuk markets.

Described as the definitive annual meeting place for senior decision-makers from the Middle East's capital markets community, the event hosts governments, corporates, investors, banks, law firms, regulators and service providers, and features more than 70 expert speakers.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said: “We are pleased to actively engage in the ongoing dialogue surrounding capital markets as part of our commitment to supporting economic growth in the UAE. The upcoming event provides us with a platform to connect with industry peers, enabling us to drive the conversation forward and remain at the forefront of emerging trends within the sector.”

Fathima Lijiya, Executive Vice President, Head of Project & Corporate Finance Wholesale & Institutional Banking at EDB is taking part in two sessions during the event. Fathima Lijiya will be discussing loan syndication with a distinguished panel of her peers on day one, and later joins another panel of international experts to consider the effect of financial costs on the bankability of regional infrastructure projects.

The Bank, which will also be hosting a stand during the two-day event, has a mandate to approve AED30 billion in financing support to companies in the UAE within its five priority sectors - renewables, manufacturing, technology, healthcare and food security - by 2026.

About Emirates Development Bank

Emirates Development Bank [EDB] the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the economic development and industrial advancement of the UAE. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and became operational in June 2015. For more details, visit www.edb.gov.ae