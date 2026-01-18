Dubai Ports Authority, at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has been awarded the Government Partner Award by the Dubai Shipping Agents Association (DSAA). The award was presented during the Association’s Silver Jubilee ceremony held last week, marking 25 years since its establishment. The award was received by Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority.

This recognition comes in appreciation of the pivotal and sustained role played by Dubai Ports Authority, and its effective partnership with the Association in supporting and advancing the shipping and maritime transport sector, as well as strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness as a leading global maritime and logistics hub. The award reflects the Authority’s continued efforts to serve the interests of the maritime sector and keep pace with its future aspirations.

On this occasion, Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi expressed his pride in receiving the award, noting that it reflects the confidence of sector partners in the role undertaken by Dubai Ports Authority. He said:

“We are proud that Dubai Ports Authority has received the Government Partner Award from the Dubai Shipping Agents Association. This award is a testament to a long and fruitful journey of cooperation built on partnership, integration, and joint efforts to support the growth of the maritime sector in the Emirate of Dubai”.

He added: “At Dubai Ports Authority, we firmly believe in the importance of working closely with our partners from the private sector and professional institutions. We are committed to continuously developing regulatory and service frameworks in a way that enhances operational efficiency, boosts competitiveness, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading destination for shipping and maritime services”.

Captain Al Blooshi further explained that this recognition underscores the vital role of Dubai Ports Authority in establishing operational frameworks for ports, developing infrastructure, and enabling companies and shipping agents to carry out their activities smoothly and efficiently, in line with best practices and standards that ensure business sustainability across Dubai’s ports.

For its part, the Dubai Shipping Agents Association expressed its deep appreciation for the strong cooperation with government entities, affirming that the award reflects the value the Association places on its partnership with Dubai Ports Authority and its active role in supporting the continued development of the maritime industry. The Association also expressed its aspiration to further enhance communication and collaboration in the coming phase, in support of sustainable growth and advancement in this vital sector.

Dubai Ports Authority, at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, oversees three major ports in Dubai, Jebel Ali, Al Hamriyah, and Rashid, in addition to Drydocks World and Dubai Maritime City. The Authority continues to implement initiatives that strengthen the global standing of these ports through infrastructure development, operational regulation, enhanced inspection and control systems, and the modernization of services in line with international best practices.