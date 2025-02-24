Smart asset management and sustainable investment opportunities to support financial sustainability.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has launched the Asset Management System, marking a significant step towards optimising asset efficiency, enhancing governance, and driving financial sustainability. The system is designed to support sustainable investment strategies and smart asset management, ensuring government services remain resilient and adaptable to future urban and economic developments.

Aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the system contributes to Dubai’s ambition to be a global hub for investment and sustainable development. By integrating advanced infrastructure management solutions, the initiative supports high operational efficiency, driving economic growth and service excellence.

A leap towards comprehensive digital transformation

The Asset Management System leverages advanced smart technologies and analytics to improve operational efficiency and ensure government assets are managed sustainably. The system is designed to enhance resource allocation, asset lifespan, and infrastructure quality, minimising service disruptions through predictive monitoring and automated maintenance strategies. By enabling real-time insights and proactive decision-making, it ensures Dubai’s government services remain innovative, efficient, and resilient.

Beyond optimising asset performance, the system plays a crucial role in enhancing investment opportunities by streamlining asset-related financial planning and resource management. It also improves the customer experience through digital services that ensure rapid response to requests and the seamless continuity of high-quality public services, contributing to Dubai’s global reputation as a leading smart governance hub.

Enhancing governance and financial sustainability

Dr. Shehab Al Ameri, Director of the Assets and Property Management Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the strategic impact of the system on government asset management, stating: "The Asset Management System represents a significant transformation in the way government assets are managed. By adopting international best practices, we are improving operational efficiency, ensuring financial sustainability, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a model for smart governance. This initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s ongoing commitment to enhancing governance structures and ensuring that public assets contribute to long-term economic growth and service excellence."

Dr. Shehab emphasised the technological innovation embedded in the system, noting: "This system is built on an advanced and integrated database of government assets, enabling precise performance measurement and data-driven decision-making. By continuously developing our assets, we are strengthening service integration, advancing digital transformation, and enhancing the overall quality of life for Dubai’s residents and visitors."

He further highlighted that the system adopts predictive analytics and big data to redistribute resources based on future city needs, ensuring sustainable urban development. By implementing advanced maintenance strategies, the system reduces operational costs, extends asset lifespans, and maximises resource efficiency.

Dubai Municipality currently oversees 24 major asset classifications, supporting the delivery of 160 government services that contribute to urban resilience and economic sustainability. By integrating innovation, sustainability, and governance best practices, the new Asset Management System strengthens Dubai’s role as a pioneering city in smart government services.

