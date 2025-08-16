Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality’s leadership, headed by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, met with residents of Al Barsha in an open, on-the-ground dialogue session. The meeting aimed to hear residents’ proposals for new parks and green recreational spaces that address daily needs, reflect community aspirations, and contribute to enhancing quality of life.

From idea to reality – powered by residents’ voices

During the meeting, the Municipality’s Public Facilities Agency presented plans to develop two parks and a central recreational space covering more than 31,000 square feet. Residents shared their preferences to directly shape the design process, from safe play areas for children and running tracks for athletes, to family seating spaces, cycling lanes, and accessible facilities for all.

Community voice as the compass

H.E. Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita stressed the importance of field engagement, stating: “Our citizens are our priority, and their voice is the foundation of any successful project. We do not just design parks on paper; we design them with the people and for the people, ensuring every individual feels the space is part of daily life and offers advanced well-being for the whole community.”

Beyond parks – improving building systems

The discussion also addressed construction activity in the area, with updates on efforts to enhance and develop building systems, regulate housing rentals, and improve accommodation standards for bachelors, ensuring integrated urban development in Al Barsha.

Services that reach residents’ doorsteps

Municipal leaders highlighted initiatives designed to enhance customer experience, including the “Happiness Vehicle”, which visits citizens’ homes to complete digital transactions, and the “Virtual Appointment System” enabling direct communication with Dubai Municipality leadership from anywhere.

The meeting concluded with Dubai Municipality reaffirming its commitment to ongoing community engagement and collaboration on projects that make Dubai more beautiful, liveable, and enriching every day.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: