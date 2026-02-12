Certification reflects excellence in maintenance governance, role clarity, and alignment with institutional performance and operational sustainability

Asset Day reinforces governance culture and integrated management of government assets in line with global best practices

Integrated maintenance system built on documented procedures, measurable KPIs, and advanced oversight mechanisms

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dubai Municipality has become the first entity worldwide to receive the Maintenance Management and Functions certification (BS EN 17948:2024), issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI). The international accreditation recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence in maintenance governance, clearly defined roles and responsibilities, and strong alignment between maintenance functions and institutional performance.

The achievement marks a new global milestone in government asset management and municipal operations, reinforcing Dubai Municipality’s leadership in developing structured, high-performance maintenance systems that support operational sustainability and service excellence.

The certification reflects the Municipality’s adoption of an integrated asset and maintenance management framework built on documented operational procedures, measurable key performance indicators, and clear oversight mechanisms. This approach ensures alignment between maintenance activities and strategic objectives, enhances resource efficiency, and strengthens service quality across public assets and facilities.

As part of its commitment to advancing institutional best practices, Dubai Municipality also organised “Asset Day”, a leadership platform that brought together executive leaders and department directors to align asset management strategies and strengthen cross-sector integration in implementing approved policies and regulatory frameworks. The event aimed to maximise operational value and enhance the quality and sustainability of government services.

Eng. Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “Integrated government assets, advanced infrastructure, and comprehensive services are fundamental pillars of municipal work. Achieving this global certification in maintenance management reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to strengthening governance, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring that our assets perform at the highest standards of quality and sustainability. We will continue to invest in advancing asset and maintenance management in line with international best practices to maximise value, enhance service delivery, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in modern governance.”

Dr. Shehab Al Ameri, Director of the Assets and Property Management Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Asset Day reflects our institutional approach to embedding a culture of structured asset management, strengthening cross-sector collaboration, and reinforcing governance and accountability principles. It serves as a strategic platform to promote best practices and align executive and operational leadership around unified performance standards.”

He added: “Asset Day is the first initiative of its kind at the Government of Dubai level dedicated to comprehensive asset management. There are plans to further expand it into a broader government platform that facilitates knowledge exchange and strengthens Dubai’s standing as a leading reference in integrated asset management.”

Together, securing this specialised international certification and institutionalising Asset Day represent a strategic step that underscores Dubai Municipality’s commitment to continuous improvement, operational excellence, and sustainable service delivery across the emirate.

