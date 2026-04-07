Field visit by Director General of Dubai Municipality to review progress, supply chains, and ensure delivery remains on schedule

Project progressing in line with timelines, set to redefine Dubai’s coastal landscape to global standards

Integrated facilities and advanced infrastructure enhance sustainability, climate resilience, and visitor experience

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita: “Dubai’s beach development projects are among the most important strategic initiatives we are delivering to enhance the efficiency and quality of the emirate’s coastal and beachfront infrastructure.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, conducted a field visit to the Al Mamzar Corniche Development Project to review the progress of works and ensure alignment with delivery timelines ahead of its completion and opening.

Accompanied by executive leadership, project managers, and engineering teams, His Excellency assessed construction progress, supply chain resilience, and operational readiness, reaffirming Dubai Municipality’s commitment to delivering high-quality, future-ready coastal destinations.

The visit forms part of Dubai Municipality’s broader efforts to advance the development of public beaches and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for beach tourism, aligned with its vision to enhance quality of life through sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure.

His Excellency received a detailed briefing from the Public Beaches and Waterways Management team on construction progress, which has reached advanced stages and is being driven by specialised Emiratis technical teams. The project has achieved a completion rate of 88%, reflecting steady progress in line with planned timelines and adherence to the highest standards of safety, environmental sustainability, and service quality.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Al Mamzar Corniche Development Project represents a significant step forward in redefining public beach development. It introduces a new generation of integrated coastal destinations that combine architectural excellence, environmental preservation, and climate adaptability, while delivering sustainable social and economic value. This reinforces Dubai’s leadership as a global tourism destination offering exceptional beach and leisure experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The scale of these projects reflects our commitment to delivering integrated coastal destinations that prioritise resilience, safety, and visitor experience. These developments are designed not only to meet current needs, but to serve future generations, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for high-quality beach tourism.”

World-class coastal destination

Through Al Mamzar Corniche, Dubai Municipality will introduce a new coastal destination guided by an integrated vision that transforms public beaches into vibrant urban spaces. These spaces will serve as a key driver for enhancing quality of life and strengthening community cohesion, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live, work, and visit.

The project represents a qualitative leap and a significant addition to the emirate’s coastal landscape, offering a unique destination for those seeking privacy, tranquility, and luxury-oriented beach experiences. It will feature a public beach dedicated exclusively to women, available for night swimming, designed in line with the highest international standards to ensure privacy and safety. The beach will be fully enclosed by a surrounding fence to guarantee complete privacy for women.

The project also includes the development of a comprehensive and integrated infrastructure, comprising health and service facilities, as well as food and beverage outlets distributed along the beachfront, all designed according to global best practices to ensure comfort and privacy. In addition, it will feature interconnected tracks for walking, jogging, and cycling, children’s play areas, fitness zones, and beach activity spaces, along with shaded seating areas for continuous use from day to night. Dedicated spaces for events and seasonal activities, as well as a shaded skate park, will further enhance the site’s recreational appeal.

Climate resilience and long-term sustainability

As part of Dubai Municipality’s commitment to climate adaptation and infrastructure resilience, the project includes measures to elevate beach levels and strengthen coastal protection against the impacts of climate change.

More than 500,000 cubic metres of beach sand have been utilised based on specialised environmental studies to enhance shoreline stability and ensure long-term sustainability.

The project reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing public beaches across the emirate in line with the highest international standards, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Public Beaches Master Plan, which aim to increase the total length of public beaches by 400% and ensure accessible, high-quality coastal destinations for all.