Doha, Qatar – The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) recently hosted a seminar titled “Contractual Terms in Times of Crisis: Force Majeure and Other Disruptive Circumstances,” bringing together legal and industry experts to discuss the impact of unforeseen events on contractual obligations and business operations.

The seminar explored the legal and commercial implications of disruptive circumstances that can affect contractual performance, while highlighting practical approaches businesses can adopt to navigate periods of uncertainty and operational disruption.

Moderated by Mr. Umar Azmeh, the session featured contributions from Ms. Lemoushmi Devi, Associate Director at Deloitte, Mr. Rupert Bastick, Founding and Managing Director of MENA Consultants, and Mr. Charbel Maakaron, Managing Partner at Crowell & Moring Doha.

During the discussion, speakers examined force majeure clauses, risk allocation mechanisms, crisis preparedness strategies, and the evolving considerations businesses and legal practitioners must account for when drafting and managing commercial agreements.

Mr. Umar Azmeh said: “Today’s business environment requires organisations to think proactively about contractual resilience and how agreements can respond to unexpected circumstances and sudden challenges. The seminar provided valuable practical insights for legal and commercial professionals, offering an opportunity to present their perspectives and discuss options and solutions that can contribute to a constructive response to such circumstances. The speakers also concluded that the strength of Qatar’s economy is one of the key factors supporting the stability of commercial transactions, even in times of disruption.”

Ms. Lemoushmi Devi added: “Businesses are increasingly operating in environments shaped by uncertainty and rapid change. Understanding how contractual frameworks can support continuity and manage risk has become more important than ever.”

The seminar forms part of QICDRC’s ongoing efforts to promote legal dialogue, professional knowledge-sharing, and awareness of emerging issues affecting the legal and business sectors in Qatar and beyond.

About the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre

The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) (comprised of the Civil and Commercial Court of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and the QFC Regulatory Tribunal) was established by QFC Law No. 7 of 2005 (as amended) as part of the State of Qatar’s initiative to build a world-class international financial centre. Designed to have international standards in dispute resolution, QICDRC is part of the Qatar Financial Centre’s strategy to attract international business and financial services to Qatar. QICDRC provides a modern, specialist civil and commercial court designed to hear cases quickly, economically and in front of internationally renowned, independent judges. The QFC Civil and Commercial Court also has jurisdiction to hear various civil and commercial matters emanating from the Qatar Free Zones Authority, and Qatar Media City.

Led by the President of the Court, The Rt. Hon Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the judges of the Court are renowned for their independence, impartiality, integrity, and propriety. The judges hail from a variety of civil and common law jurisdictions, including Qatar, England and Wales, France, Australia, Singapore, China, and South Africa.

In addition to the Court, the Regulatory Tribunal of the Qatar Financial Centre has jurisdiction to hear appeals brought by individuals and corporate bodies against decisions of the QFC Authority, the QFC Regulatory Authority, and other QFC institutions, as well as hearing appeals relating to a decision to revoke or suspend the licenses of registered companies operating within the Qatar Free Zones. Led by its Chairman, Sir William Blair, the Regulatory Tribunal comprises judges from Qatar, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, and the United States of America, all of whom specialise in the resolution of regulatory disputes.

Contact For Media Enquiries:

pr@qicdrc.gov.qa