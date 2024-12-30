Dubai, UAE: In a landmark move underscoring Dubai’s commitment to leadership in technology and innovation, Dubai Land Department is set to launch the new Smart Rental Index in January 2025. This strategic initiative is designed to drive the development of the real estate sector while fostering trust, transparency, and confidence among landlords, tenants, and investors.

The new index represents a remarkable transformation in regulating and developing Dubai’s real estate sector, particularly in rental valuation. It relies on accurate, up-to-date data and advanced technologies to provide integrated solutions that promote balance and transparency in the real estate market.

This project is a comprehensive system that combines cutting-edge technologies with accumulated real estate expertise, ensuring exceptional service that meets the needs of all stakeholders in the market. The initiative aligns with the visionary leadership’s efforts to enhance the role of technology in improving services, elevating quality of life, and achieving sustainable development across various economic sectors.

Strategic Objectives of the New Index

The Smart Rental Index aims to achieve a set of strategic objectives, foremost of which is enhancing transparency in the real estate market. This is accomplished by providing accurate and up-to-date data that supports decision-making for investors, landlords, and tenants through an innovative tool. The index enables all stakeholders to access clear information, fostering trust and achieving balance in real estate transactions.

This initiative embodies Dubai Land Department’s vision to position the emirate as a global model for leveraging technology to serve the real estate sector and aligns with the Dubai Digital Strategy, the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, and the emirate’s future vision for achieving sustainability and excellence.